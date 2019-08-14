Cramer's lightning round: Expect a 'little more weakness' in this group

Owens Illinois: "I have to tell you I'm not encouraged by that situation. They have spent a lot of time in the wilderness, and certainly that doesn't seem to have taught them anything. We're going say take a pass on OI."

STMicroelectronics: "It's a good company. I expect it to go down tomorrow off of what Cisco had to say. It's a good company at $15, $16 ... What can I say, we expect these kinds of stocks to have a little more weakness. "

DCP Midstream: "I don't like the Midstreams ... Sell, sell, sell. They just aren't working. They have no growth and I don't, I'm going to say it, trust them."

Solaredge Technologies: "That one has left the barn. It's way too high versus the rest of the market by it's cohorts. So we're going to take a pass on that."

Amarin Corp.: "I think it's O.K. It's not my fave here. I think we got to go a little more conservative."