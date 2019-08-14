Cramer's lightning round: Expect a 'little more weakness' in this group

Skip Navigation
Dow tanks 800 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.

Years after serving jail time, Epstein found a way to meet with...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...

Home buyers are taking advantage of falling rates, says analyst...

Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.

Consumers are America's not so secret weapon to lift economy

With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.

Cisco drops on poor guidance, says China business dropped 25%

Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.

Bill Ackman reveals a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire...

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Pivotal surges 60% after VMware says it's in talks to acquire the...

A Pivotal acquisition could help VMware further diversify itself.

Dow futures fall at open as sell-off drags on

"The 2-10 inversion is sending a massively negative signal that stocks are having a difficult time ignoring," said one trader.

WeWork doesn't have a single woman director, according to IPO...

WeWork's parent known formally as the We Company is going public with an all-male board of directors.

Cramer: Sell some stocks, but it's wrong to panic about a...

"Our stock market is handcuffed to the bond market ... The momentum is with the bears, not the bulls," Jim Cramer says.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises Amazon stake by 11%

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed an increased Amazon stake in a government filing Wednesday.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Expect a 'little more weakness' in this group

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Owens Illinois: "I have to tell you I'm not encouraged by that situation. They have spent a lot of time in the wilderness, and certainly that doesn't seem to have taught them anything. We're going say take a pass on OI."

STMicroelectronics: "It's a good company. I expect it to go down tomorrow off of what Cisco had to say. It's a good company at $15, $16 ... What can I say, we expect these kinds of stocks to have a little more weakness. "

DCP Midstream: "I don't like the Midstreams ... Sell, sell, sell. They just aren't working. They have no growth and I don't, I'm going to say it, trust them."

Solaredge Technologies: "That one has left the barn. It's way too high versus the rest of the market by it's cohorts. So we're going to take a pass on that."

Amarin Corp.: "I think it's O.K. It's not my fave here. I think we got to go a little more conservative."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

Cramer's lightning round: Expect a 'little more weakness' in this group
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.

