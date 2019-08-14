Cramer's lightning round: Expect a 'little more weakness' in this group

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.Politicsread more
Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...Politicsread more
Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.Real Estateread more
With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.Market Insiderread more
Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.Technologyread more
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.Hedge Fundsread more
A Pivotal acquisition could help VMware further diversify itself.Technologyread more
"The 2-10 inversion is sending a massively negative signal that stocks are having a difficult time ignoring," said one trader.Marketsread more
WeWork's parent known formally as the We Company is going public with an all-male board of directors.IPOsread more
"Our stock market is handcuffed to the bond market ... The momentum is with the bears, not the bulls," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Owens Illinois: "I have to tell you I'm not encouraged by that situation. They have spent a lot of time in the wilderness, and certainly that doesn't seem to have taught them anything. We're going say take a pass on OI."
STMicroelectronics: "It's a good company. I expect it to go down tomorrow off of what Cisco had to say. It's a good company at $15, $16 ... What can I say, we expect these kinds of stocks to have a little more weakness. "
DCP Midstream: "I don't like the Midstreams ... Sell, sell, sell. They just aren't working. They have no growth and I don't, I'm going to say it, trust them."
Solaredge Technologies: "That one has left the barn. It's way too high versus the rest of the market by it's cohorts. So we're going to take a pass on that."
Amarin Corp.: "I think it's O.K. It's not my fave here. I think we got to go a little more conservative."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.
