Financial stocks led by Citigroup enter correction, down 10% from highs, on yield curve concern

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.Market Insiderread more
A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.Bondsread more
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen said the yield curve inversion is a "less good signal" of an eventual recession.Marketsread more
CEO Adam Neumann gave interviews to Business Insider and Axios in May, just months before WeWork's S-1 became public, which may violate the SEC's quiet period rules.Technologyread more
McDonald's may be setting up for a McBust. One technician breaks down the charts.Trading Nationread more
If history is any indication, fears over falling interest rates might be overblown.Marketsread more
"The FTC has the authority to investigate and protect the public from unfair or deceptive acts or practices, including deceptive advertising," Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote.Politicsread more
Goldman's first credit card is "highly sensitive" to rising net charge offs, and the bank will begin to lose money if losses reach about 8%, Carcache wrote.Financeread more
Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Sweetgreen are all investing in ghost kitchens as a way to manage the demand for delivery.Restaurantsread more
Slides in several top U.S. bank stocks pushed the entire financial sector into a correction on Wednesday as industry leaders like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo fell further into bear markets.
The S&P 500 Financials Sector sank more than 3% on Wednesday and tumbled to a level 10% below its 52-week high, formally considered correction levels. The skid in the sector group was largely thanks to banks, whacked by both falling interest rates as well as an inverted yield curve.
Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America, though not yet in a bear market, were all in correction territory, down more than 10% from their 52-week highs.
Smaller, regional bank as tracked by the The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF fell into bear market level, down more than 20% from their recent highs. They are more susceptible to a squeeze in lending margins because they don't have big capital markets businesses to offset it.
"Financial intermediaries such as banks and credit unions borrow short and lend long. Thus, when the yield on the former is above the latter, firms net interest margins compress," Joseph Lavorgna of Natixis wrote on Wednesday.
"In the worst case, profitability turns negative. In the best case, there is non-price rationing of credit, meaning credit extension only goes to highest-rated borrowers," he continued. "In either instance, the effect is to slow money and credit creation. In turn, economic output suffers."
Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are all down at least 8% in August, with consumer-lending oriented firms suffering the worst losses.