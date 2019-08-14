Shares of Cathay Pacific rebound, but the airline may still be in a 'very tough place'

A view from a Cathy Pacific Jet which see another Cathay Pacific Jet Park in Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China. 23 May 2019

"We believe ... the most prudent way to treat the stock right now is to downgrade to neutral," You — who disclosed ownership in Cathay Pacific stock — told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday. "It's very, very hard for us to know what's going to happen in the next upcoming days or even upcoming weeks simply because right now Cathay Pacific is unfortunately stuck in a very, very, very tough place."

Still, "much uncertainty" remains ahead in the market, according to Luya You, analyst for transportation research at Bocom International.

You's comments came as Hong Kong continues to be rocked by protests that have lasted for weeks and have seen outbursts of violence. Recent rounds have left operations at the city's airport disrupted for two days.

For its part, Cathay Pacific has come under increased scrutiny from Beijing, with the Chinese aviation regulatory body issuing a "major aviation safety risk warning" to the airline last week. The Civil Aviation Authority said that "on multiple occasions," Cathay's flight personnel have participated in "violent assault," according to CNBC's translation.

"The incidents pose a serious threat to aviation safety, causing adverse social impact and as a result is increasing inbound aviation safety threats from Hong Kong to the mainland," it said.

It also ordered the carrier to provide identification information for its crew on mainland-bound flights, and said that crew members that do not receive the authority's approval won't be allowed into its airspace, including on flights bound for other destinations.

Asked if other airlines could benefit from the misfortunes of Cathay Pacific, You said it was possible but "it's a little bit too early" at the moment, as the Chinese aviation authority was "still waiting" to see the carrier's response.

"If things do significantly ... deteriorate then potentially yes, you know, the other airlines such as Air China, China Southern, even foreign airlines at Hong Kong International Airport could benefit from any displaced demand that goes from Cathay to anywhere else," she said.