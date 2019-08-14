Bernie Sanders, Elijah Cummings accuse drugmakers Mylan and Teva of 'coordinated obstruction'

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.Market Insiderread more
A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.Bondsread more
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen said the yield curve inversion is a "less good signal" of an eventual recession.Marketsread more
CEO Adam Neumann gave interviews to Business Insider and Axios in May, just months before WeWork's S-1 became public, which may violate the SEC's quiet period rules.Technologyread more
McDonald's may be setting up for a McBust. One technician breaks down the charts.Trading Nationread more
If history is any indication, fears over falling interest rates might be overblown.Marketsread more
"The FTC has the authority to investigate and protect the public from unfair or deceptive acts or practices, including deceptive advertising," Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote.Politicsread more
Goldman's first credit card is "highly sensitive" to rising net charge offs, and the bank will begin to lose money if losses reach about 8%, Carcache wrote.Financeread more
Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Sweetgreen are all investing in ghost kitchens as a way to manage the demand for delivery.Restaurantsread more
U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday accused three major pharmaceutical companies of "coordinated obstruction" and "apparent efforts to stonewall" an investigation on generic drug prices launched in 2014.
Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight, Elijah Cummings, D-Md., along with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., sent letters to Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical and Heritage Pharmaceuticals asking them to turn over documents, according to a joint statement Wednesday.
The lawmakers said they decided to open an investigation following findings in a lawsuit filed by 44 states in May that accused the drugmakers and others of inflating drug prices and stifling competition for generic drug versions.
"Not only did your company's apparent obstruction undermine our investigation, but it may have caused further harm to patients and health care providers by delaying the discovery of evidence about the companies' price-fixing," Cummings and Sanders wrote in each of the letters, dated August 13.
Shares of Mylan and Teva Pharmaceutical were each down roughly 8% on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Mylan said the company, with the help of outside counsel, is investigation the allegations made in the states' lawsuit.
"We have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegations. We are prepared to make our case in a court of law and are confident that the civil case against Mylan and its employees is meritless," Mylan spokeswoman Lauren Kashtan said in a statement. Mylan denied it obstructed the 2014 congressional inquiry.
Teva did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Democrats, who regained control of the House this year, listed lowering prescription drug costs among their top priorities. Cummings, along with Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Ca., introduced three bills earlier this year aimed at lowering drug costs.
Spending on prescription drugs in the U.S. increased 0.4% in 2017 to $333.4 billion, according to the latest data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.