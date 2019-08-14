LGBTQ YouTubers file discrimination lawsuit, say leaders just paying 'lip service' to concerns

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic problem.Politicsread more
A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.Bondsread more
With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.Market Insiderread more
Two months of protests in Hong Kong are starting to take a toll on some of the largest global companies, adding to a host of geopolitical concerns as the U.S.-China trade war...Investingread more
Declines in several top U.S. bank stocks push the entire financial sector into a correction as Morgan Stanley, Citi and others slide.Marketsread more
With economic signals getting even more negative, questions are bound to arise over whether the central bank will act even more aggressively.The Fedread more
Shares of retailers Nordstrom, Kohl's, Dilliard's and J.C. Penney tank after Macy's lowered its profit outlook in an earnings miss.Retailread more
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen said the yield curve inversion is a "less good signal" of an eventual recession.Marketsread more
Shares of Overstock fell for the third day in a row following CEO Patrick Byrne's comments on the 'Deep State.'Technologyread more
Several LGBTQ YouTube creators are criticizing executives' promises and apologies "lip service" in a new class action complaint.
"Whatever promises, apologies, and misunderstanding explanations Google/YouTube has given to the LGBTQ+, they were and continue to be 'lip service' as described by one LGBTQ+ YouTuber following his meeting with YouTube's management in 2017," the suit states. "Instead of fixing the problems, Defendants Google/YouTube have doubled down on their anti-LGBTQ+ animus and discrimination that now pervades the platform."
The complaint, which accuses YouTube of discrimination and fraud, includes eight plaintiffs who have their own channels about the LGBTQ community and have thousands of subscribers. They are seeking unspecified restitution and damages.
YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It's part of an ongoing chain of criticism directed at YouTube, which most analysts believe contributes at least $15 billion a year to Google's revenues. Over the last year, YouTube has faced backlash for its vague policies, including when it suspended the monetization of a popular conservative creator Steven Crowder hours after defending him. Crowder harassed people of minority groups including gay journalist Carlos Maza.
CEO Susan Wojcicki apologized to the LGBTQ community at a tech conference but stood by her decision to host homophobic slurs. That motivated Google and YouTube employees to organize a protest march against the company in the annual Gay Pride Parade.
In an interview last week, Wojcicki again tried assuring creators she and company leaders cared about the LGBTQ community by speaking with YouTuber Alfie Deyes who appeared skeptical of the company's decision-making process. That same week, The Washington Post reported that the company made exceptions to its policies for popular conservative creators.
In the complaint, plaintiffs allege YouTube favors popular right-wing YouTube stars and pointed to a Brazil-based YouTube star who, like Crowder, reportedly made a profit from videos that contained homophobic slurs and conspiracy theories. The plaintiffs on the case include Chase Ross, whose videos like "How to come out" and "Trans 101" have drawn in 164,235 subscribers.
