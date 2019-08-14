Shares of Starbucks' China challenger Luckin Coffee fall after first quarterly report since IPO

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Canada Goose, Tilray,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Dow set to fall 350 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

WeWork reveals massive losses in filing to go public

WeWork released its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.

US 30-year bond yield falls to record low, threatens to break...

The benchmark 30-year Treasury bond yield plunged to a new record low as a global hunt for safe assets threatened to send the rate below 2%.

CBS and Viacom reach merger deal, ending years of discussions

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

These Dow stocks worth second look as US-China trade tensions...

A detente in the U.S.-China trade war has brought relief to Wall Street, and two Dow stocks could be worth a second glance.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: Tariff delays were not a trade...

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on "Squawk Box."

Biggest analyst calls of the day: CBS, Ferrari, World Wrestling &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Dow set to drop; bonds flash recession signal; Chinese economic data weakens; China blames the US for Hong Kong protests; mortgage refinances surge

Trump will have a harder time turning things around as the trade...

No president wants to face voters in an economic downturn. But if that were Trump's only concern, he never would have pursued his haphazard trade policy in the first place,...

The inverted yield curve explained and what it means for your...

An inverted yield curve marks a point on a chart where short-term investments in U.S. Treasury bonds pay more than long-term ones.

Restaurants

Shares of Starbucks' China challenger Luckin Coffee fall after first quarterly report since IPO

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Shares of Luckin Coffee fell after the company reported its first quarterly earnings since going public.
  • The Chinese coffee chain is trying to overtake Starbucks as the number one coffee chain in China with discounted drinks and rapid expansion.
  • Since being founded less than two years ago, Luckin has grown to nearly 3,000 stores.
A barista packs a coffee for online sales at a Luckin Coffee store in Beijing, China July 17, 2018.
Jason Lee | Reuters

Shares of Luckin Coffee fell Wednesday after the coffee chain reported wider losses than expected, as it expands rapidly and discounts its drinks in a bid to challenge Starbucks for control of Chinese coffee market.

Luckin shares dropped nearly 8% in premarket trading. The stock, which has a market value of $5.8 billion as of Tuesday's close, had gained 37% since the company's initial public offering in May. Since Luckin was founded less than two years ago, it has grown to nearly 3,000 stores, making it the number two coffee chain in China behind Starbucks. Starbucks' stock, which has a market value nearly 20 times larger than Luckin's, is up 21% since Luckin's market debut.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Loss per share: 48 cents, adjusted, vs. 43 cents expected
  • Revenue: $132.4 million vs. $130.3 million expected

Luckin reported a second-quarter net loss of $99.2 million, or 96 cents per American depositary share.

Excluding items, the Chinese coffee chain reported a loss of 48 cents per share, wider than the loss of 43 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. A company's first earnings after going public may differ from Wall Street expectations because of different share counts.

Net sales rose 648% to $132.4 million, topping expectations of $130.3 million. Luckin has tried to attract new customers by discounting its drinks, a strategy that Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has said is not sustainable.

After adding 593 net new locations during the quarter, the chain had 2,963 stores as of June 30. The majority of Luckin's locations are pick-up stores, which are smaller and designed for the customer's convenience.

Although Starbucks became a global coffee chain with its larger and more homey cafes, the Seattle-based company is following Luckin's lead and opening smaller express format stores in China. Starbucks had 3,922 stores in China as of June 30.