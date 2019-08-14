Macy's is getting into the clothing subscription and resale businesses

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.Market Insiderread more
A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.Bondsread more
CEO Adam Neumann gave interviews to Business Insider and Axios in May, just months before WeWork's S-1 became public, which may violate the SEC's quiet period rules.Technologyread more
"We are working with our sourcing and tariff partners to mitigate the risk between vendors and our margins," CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC in an interview Wednesday morning.Retailread more
McDonald's may be setting up for a McBust. One technician breaks down the charts.Trading Nationread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says the strength of the consumer sector and Warren Buffett's confidence in back stocks are key reasons not to overreact to the yield curve inversion.Marketsread more
Utilities and consumer staples are the best performing sectors after a yield curve inversion.Investingread more
Roller coaster moves in the market might tempt you to obsessively watch your investments or even adjust your holdings. Behavioral finance expert Dan Ariely says those are some...Personal Financeread more
WeWork releases its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.Technologyread more
"Take for example the most recent quarter," says the Commerce secretary, "problems with the 737 Max probably took something like 0.4%" off GDP.Airlinesread more
Macy's said Wednesday it's dipping its toes into both the clothing subscription and apparel resale businesses.
The department store operator said it started a pilot this month with resale marketplace ThredUp at 40 Macy's stores across the country, taking up about 500 square feet of space at each location.
"We know many consumers are passionate about sustainable fashion and shopping resale," CEO Jeff Gennette said on a call with analysts. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach a new customer and keep them coming back to shop an ever-changing selection of styles, and brands, that we don't typically carry."
Earlier, Macy's reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that fell well short of estimates and cut its forecast for the year. Shares fell more than 17% Wednesday morning, hitting a 52-week low. Macy's results were hurt as it was forced to mark down merchandise during the spring to clear inventories.
Gennette told analysts that millennial and Gen Z shoppers especially are looking for rental and resale options. He said this strategy is also a way for Macy's to acquire new customers.
As Macy's puts merchandise from ThredUp into its stores, it will be taking items from brands and categories that Macy's doesn't currently offer, Gennette explained, telling analysts this won't result in any canalization of Macy's existing offering.
Meanwhile, at its Bloomingdale's business, Macy's is working with CaaStle, a start-up that assists retailers in rolling out subscription clothing services.
Gennette said: "Learning from Bloomingdale's will inform the development of a similar rental service at Macy's in the near future. ... We need to play in this game. "
Macy's certainly won't be the first retail to try this, either.
Companies including Express, American Eagle, Ann Taylor and Urban Outfitters have launched subscription or rental services for their clothes. The companies are all trying to build on the success of platforms like Stitch Fix and Rent the Runway, which offer clothes either through personalized boxes, or on a rent-to-own basis. Luxury consignment platform The Real Real is also growing; when it reported earnings on Tuesday evening it said revenue jumped 51% from a year ago to $71 million.
And Nike earlier this week launched its first subscription box, for kids sneakers.