Overstock plunges for a third straight day after CEO comments on 'Deep State'

Dow tanks 800 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic problem.

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Consumers are America's not so secret weapon to lift economy

With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.

Cisco falls on soft guidance

Global firms are sounding the alarm as Hong Kong protests...

Two months of protests in Hong Kong are starting to take a toll on some of the largest global companies, adding to a host of geopolitical concerns as the U.S.-China trade war...

Financials near correction as banks, insurers and money managers...

Declines in several top U.S. bank stocks push the entire financial sector into a correction as Morgan Stanley, Citi and others slide.

Recession signal could put more pressure on the Fed to keep...

With economic signals getting even more negative, questions are bound to arise over whether the central bank will act even more aggressively.

Retail stocks hit decade lows on the heels of Macy's dismal...

Shares of retailers Nordstrom, Kohl's, Dilliard's and J.C. Penney tank after Macy's lowered its profit outlook in an earnings miss.

Janet Yellen says yield curve inversion may be false recession...

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen said the yield curve inversion is a "less good signal" of an eventual recession.

WeWork has a complex business in China, which it cites 173 times...

WeWork owns 59% of ChinaCo, its joint venture in China, where it has an expanding footprint.

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • In a statement on Monday, Byrne responded to claims of his involvement in the federal government's investigation into the 2016 election. 
  • Overstock shares had been on an upswing after the company reported second-quarter results. 
Patrick M. Byrne, chairman and chief executive officer of Overstock.com
George Frey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Overstock shares plummeted more than 22% on Wednesday, marking their third consecutive day of losses since CEO Patrick Byrne made controversial comments about his role in the "Deep State."

Byrne released a statement Monday responding to claims in a blog post of his involvement in the federal government's investigation into the 2016 election. In it, he referred to federal agents as "the Men in Black" and said he assisted in investigations related to the Clintons and Russian interference.

Overstock has plunged about 36% in the three trading days since Byrne's comments. The e-commerce company is now worth less than $600 million.

"I will speak no more on the subject," Byrne said in a statement. "Instead, having lived in places lacking Rule of Law and having witnessed the consequences of its absence, I plan on sitting back and watching the United States Department of Justice re-establish the Rule of Law in our country."

The comments caught analysts' attention, with D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte citing their potential to hurt Overstock's financials.

"Having read the articles, we see the potential for the situation to have a negative impact on Overstock's operating results, given the controversy around the subject matter," Forte wrote in a research note. "As such, we will continue to monitor the situation to see if it does, in fact, impact the company's performance."

Overstock shares had been on an upswing since Thursday, after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter. An Overstock spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to this week's controversy, Overstock faces an ongoing probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission into its cryptocurrency offering. Overstock's subsidiary, tZero, planned to raise $250 million through a token sale and develop a trading platform for digital token securities.

