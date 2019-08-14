'I'm the GM of the New York Yankees' — Watch cops pull guns on Brian Cashman

Connecticut police Wednesday released body-camera footage showing cops making a gunpoint stop of New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, whose car was mistakenly still being reported as stolen last week.

"Driver turn off your car and put your hands up!," the Darien police officer yells on the video, which shows him pointing his pistol in Cashman's direction during Friday's incident at a gas station in that town.

Another cop also had his weapon trained in Cashman's direction during the stop.

The confrontation came after police responding to a report of a man with a gun who had been seen driving a white Jeep spotted Cashman's vehicle — which incorrectly was still listed as stolen despite having been recovered by New York police days earlier.

"Put your hands out the window!," the officer yells toward Cashman's Jeep Wrangler, the video reveals.

"Open your door with your hand from the outside, please!"

The video shows Cashman, 52, calmly exiting the Jeep with his hands raised in the air.

Then, at the instructions of police, Cashman turned around facing in the opposite direction of the police, and walked backwards toward them, with his hands outstretched.

"You look very familiar to me," the officer says after Cashman goes to get his identification from inside the Jeep after explaining that he had picked up the stolen car found by New York police two days earlier.

"I'm the GM of the New York Yankees," Cashman replies.

"Yeah, I know, I used to see you as Brook Street Bagels when I was an Eastchester cop," the officer says.

"I apologize for the embarassment," the cop adds.

The Bronx Bombers executive Cashman had reported his Jeep stolen a week earlier from his home in nearby Norwalk.

After it was recovered by police in New York and returned to Cashman, New York cops never removed the vehicle from a list of stolen vehicles.

Cashman told Hearst Connecticut Media on Monday that he was headed to the Norwalk Police Department to have the Jeep checked for evidence when he was stopped by Darien cops.