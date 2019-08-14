Pivotal Software surges 60% after VMware says it's in talks to acquire the company

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow tanks 800 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

US Marketsread more

Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.

Politicsread more

Years after serving jail time, Epstein found a way to meet with...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...

Politicsread more

Home buyers are taking advantage of falling rates, says analyst...

Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.

Real Estateread more

Consumers are America's not so secret weapon to lift economy

With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.

Market Insiderread more

Cisco drops on poor guidance, says China business dropped 25%

Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.

Technologyread more

Bill Ackman reveals a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire...

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Hedge Fundsread more

WeWork doesn't have a single woman director, according to IPO...

WeWork's parent known formally as the We Company is going public with an all-male board of directors.

IPOsread more

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raises Amazon stake by 11%

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed an increased Amazon stake in a government filing Wednesday.

Financeread more

Amazon launches a new donation program to reduce amount of...

The new Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Donations program is meant to encourage third-party sellers to donate unsold inventory, rather than having Amazon destroy it.

Technologyread more

Global firms are sounding the alarm as Hong Kong protests...

Management teams have warned of dire consequences if the clashes escalate — including lost revenue and hits to business investment.

Investingread more

Vaping companies sue to delay US e-cigarette review

A vaping industry group sued the U.S. government on Wednesday to delay an upcoming review of thousands of e-cigarettes on the market.

Health and Scienceread more
Tech

Pivotal Software surges 60% after VMware says it's in talks to acquire the company

President of the New York Stock Exchange Thomas Farley and executives from Pivotal Software ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange April 20, 2018.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Pivotal shares rose more than 62% in extended trading on Wednesday after VMware said it's proceeding with an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Pivotal at $15 per share, an 80% premium on Pivotal's $8.30 closing price.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.