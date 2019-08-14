WeWork warns it may have violated the Securities Act when its CEO gave interviews in May

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plunges 600 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

US Marketsread more

Bond markets are sending one big global recession warning

The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.

Market Insiderread more

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Bondsread more

WeWork warns it may have violated Securities Act when its CEO...

CEO Adam Neumann gave interviews to Business Insider and Axios in May, just months before WeWork's S-1 became public, which may violate the SEC's quiet period rules.

Technologyread more

Macy's CEO: Shoppers have 'no appetite' for price increases from...

"We are working with our sourcing and tariff partners to mitigate the risk between vendors and our margins," CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC in an interview Wednesday morning.

Retailread more

The hottest Dow stock this month may be ready to take a tumble,...

McDonald's may be setting up for a McBust. One technician breaks down the charts.

Trading Nationread more

Jim Cramer is not worried about the yield curve, says Warren...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says the strength of the consumer sector and Warren Buffett's confidence in back stocks are key reasons not to overreact to the yield curve inversion.

Marketsread more

These stocks are dependable winners after the yield curve inverts

Utilities and consumer staples are the best performing sectors after a yield curve inversion.

Investingread more

Money moves to avoid during market volatility

Roller coaster moves in the market might tempt you to obsessively watch your investments or even adjust your holdings. Behavioral finance expert Dan Ariely says those are some...

Personal Financeread more

WeWork reveals massive $900 million loss in filing to go public

WeWork releases its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.

Technologyread more

Wilbur Ross: US economy will see a boost when Boeing 737 Max...

"Take for example the most recent quarter," says the Commerce secretary, "problems with the 737 Max probably took something like 0.4%" off GDP.

Airlinesread more

Huawei employees helped African governments spy on opponents,...

A Wall Street Journal investigation found that Huawei employees helped governments in Uganda and Zambia spy on political opponents.

Technologyread more
Tech

WeWork warns it may have violated the Securities Act when its CEO gave interviews in May

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • We Company CEO Adam Neumann spoke to Axios and Business Insider in May, just months before WeWork's S-1 became public.
  • These interviews were listed as a risk factor in the company's IPO prospectus, as they may violate the SEC's quiet period rules, which prevent companies from making certain public statements after registering for an IPO.
  • WeWork announced in April that it had filed confidentially for an IPO in December 2018.
Adam Neumann, co-founder and chief executive officer of WeWork.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The We Company, WeWork's parent company, named spiraling losses and the unpredictable real estate market as risk factors in its newly released IPO prospectus Wednesday, but comments from CEO Adam Neumann may generate some risks of his own.

Neumann gave interviews to Business Insider and Axios in May, just months before WeWork's S-1 became public. Those interviews are listed in WeWork's S-1 as potential risks to its business, as they may violate the Securities and Exchange Commission's IPO quiet period rules, which prevent companies from making certain public statements ahead of an initial public offering.

As the SEC states, the quiet period "extends from the time a company files a registration statement with the SEC until SEC staff declare the registration statement 'effective.'" WeWork announced in April that it had filed confidentially for an IPO in December 2018.

In both articles, Neumann and other WeWork executives discussed the company's "business strategy and results," the filing states. The company denied violating quiet period rules and said it would "vigorously" contest any claims that it committed a Securities Act violation.

"We do not believe that our involvement in the May 2019 online news articles or other news articles constitutes a violation of Section 5 of the Securities Act," WeWork said in its S-1 filing.

If a court decided that WeWork violated quiet period rules, the company said it would be required to repurchase all shares sold in its IPO at their original purchase price for one year following the violation, "plus statutory interest."

WeWork urged investors to refer to its IPO prospectus, not recent news articles, when evaluating the company.

Tech companies are no stranger to flirting with the SEC's quiet period rules. Google raised similar concerns when co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin gave Playboy magazine an interview in the lead up to the company's 2004 IPO.

Similarly, Match Group-owned Tinder caught flack after CEO Sean Rad gave a controversial interview to the London Evening Standard the night before its 2015 IPO. In 2004, the SEC forced Salesforce to delay its IPO after CEO Marc Benioff spoke to the New York Times during the quiet period.

VIDEO2:3202:32
WeWork unveils its IPO filing, revealing its financials
Squawk Box