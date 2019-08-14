Your first trade for Wednesday, August 14

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.Market Insiderread more
A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.Bondsread more
"We are working with our sourcing and tariff partners to mitigate the risk between vendors and our margins," CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC in an interview Wednesday morning.Retailread more
WeWork releases its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.Technologyread more
Banks have been beaten up this month by the burning-hot bond market, but the decline has one trader ready to make a contrarian call.Trading Nationread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says the strength of the consumer sector and Warren Buffett's confidence in back stocks are key reasons not to overreact to the yield curve inversion.Marketsread more
Utilities and consumer staples are the best performing sectors after a yield curve inversion.Investingread more
The benchmark 30-year Treasury bond yield plunged to a new record low as a global hunt for safe assets threatened to send the rate below 2%.Marketsread more
Bob Bakish, the head of a newly combined CBS and Viacom, said the company's vast content library should help it fight off rivals in the TV streaming wars.Technologyread more
For the wealthy collectors who converge from across the globe on Monterey Car Week, the biggest spectator sport over the weekend is the auctions.Wealthread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of AT&T.
Mark Tepper was a buyer of Green Thumb Industries.
Chris Verrone was a buyer of D.R. Horton.
Dan Nathan was a buyer of Texas Instruments.
