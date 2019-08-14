Your first trade for Wednesday, August 14

Skip Navigation
Dow drops 400 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

US Markets

Bond markets are sending one big global recession warning

The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.

Market Insider

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Bonds

Macy's CEO: Shoppers have 'no appetite' for price increases from...

"We are working with our sourcing and tariff partners to mitigate the risk between vendors and our margins," CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC in an interview Wednesday morning.

Retail

WeWork reveals massive $900 million loss in filing to go public

WeWork releases its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.

Technology

Bonds have bruised one major group of stocks, but one trader is...

Banks have been beaten up this month by the burning-hot bond market, but the decline has one trader ready to make a contrarian call.

Trading Nation

Jim Cramer is not worried about the yield curve, says Warren...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says the strength of the consumer sector and Warren Buffett's confidence in back stocks are key reasons not to overreact to the yield curve inversion.

Markets

These stocks are dependable winners after the yield curve inverts

Utilities and consumer staples are the best performing sectors after a yield curve inversion.

Investing

US 30-year bond yield falls to record low, threatens to break...

The benchmark 30-year Treasury bond yield plunged to a new record low as a global hunt for safe assets threatened to send the rate below 2%.

Markets

ViacomCBS CEO: We have the scale to take on Disney and Netflix

Bob Bakish, the head of a newly combined CBS and Viacom, said the company's vast content library should help it fight off rivals in the TV streaming wars.

Technology

Richest car sale of 2019: $380 million of wheels set for auction...

For the wealthy collectors who converge from across the globe on Monterey Car Week, the biggest spectator sport over the weekend is the auctions.

Wealth

Yield curve inversion is buy signal, one strategist says

The bond market just flashed its biggest recession signal ever, but one strategist said it's time to buy stocks.

Markets

Fast Money

Your first trade for Wednesday, August 14

Tyler Bailey
Final Trades: TXN, DHI, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of AT&T.

Mark Tepper was a buyer of Green Thumb Industries.

Chris Verrone was a buyer of D.R. Horton.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Texas Instruments

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Chris Verrone is long BAC, DBX, GILD, QD, SMAR, SPY, TWTR. Dan Nathan is Long CSCO Aug/Sept call calendar. EA Sept call calendar. DIS Sept call calendar. XHB Sept put spread. EEM Oct put spread.Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO