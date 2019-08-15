Carlsberg half-year sales boosted by Asia, premium beers

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to a record low in the morning of Asian trading hours on Thursday, breaching the 2% level for its first time, according to...US Treasurysread more
Amid fears of a looming recession after an indicator flashed a warning signal, one strategist told CNBC that the inverted yield curve "predicts absolutely nothing."World Economyread more
China needs to take power away from Hong Kong's tycoons and fix its property market, according to a widely followed economist.China Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump recently claimed Washington's ongoing trade war with China has had little impact on the American economy so far. Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics...US Economyread more
Yields for 10-year government bonds in major Asian markets have been dropping sharply as recession fears send investors pouring into the assets.Bondsread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.Politicsread more
Wall Street is expecting Alibaba's core commerce business to drive growth alongside cloud computing.Technologyread more
The numbers signal a mix of short-term tactics and long-term strategy for the Saudis, industry experts say.Oilread more
President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi over the ongoing Hong Kong crisis.Politicsread more
Tencent reported second-quarter revenue on Wednesday that missed analyst expectations, but the company beat forecasts on earnings.Technologyread more
Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...Politicsread more
Carlsberg reported a 6.5% rise in half-year sales on Thursday, as the Danish brewer sold more expensive beer and its operating margins improved despite continued challenges in Russia.
The brewer posted improved earnings but saw declining sales in Russia, its key market, due to tough competition and price hikes at the beginning of the year leading to a loss of market share.
Total volume in Russia declined by 3%, the company said.
Asia, the brewer's fastest-growing market, delivered organic net revenue growth of 15%, lifted by 8.5% volume growth and increased sales of premium brands, even though the Chinese market declined slightly, the company said.
"Asia continues strongly as expected. It looks good over there both on volume and price mix and their craft and speciality beer", Jyske Markets analyst Henrik Hallengreen Laustsen told Reuters.
Carlsberg has shifted its focus from cost-cutting to revenue growth, especially by selling more of its pricier brands.
The brewer reported a 3% increase in price/mix, which indicates whether the company sold more of its expensive brews.
Sales in the first six months of the year came in at 32.99 billion Danish crowns ($4.9 billion), the company said.
"We delivered a strong set of results for the first six months of 2019, with healthy top-line development, strong margin improvement and continued solid cash flow" Chief Executive Officer Cees 't Hart said.
Operating margins came in at 16%, an improvement of 160 basis points, the company said.
Last week, Carlsberg raised its expectations for organic operating profit to "high-single-digit" from "mid-single-digit" percentage growth and said it had achieved a strong operating margin improvement.