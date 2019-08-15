Carlsberg half-year sales boosted by Asia, premium beers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

US 30-year Treasury yield falls to new historic low

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to a record low in the morning of Asian trading hours on Thursday, breaching the 2% level for its first time, according to...

US Treasurysread more

Strategist: Yield curves predict 'absolutely nothing'

Amid fears of a looming recession after an indicator flashed a warning signal, one strategist told CNBC that the inverted yield curve "predicts absolutely nothing."

World Economyread more

Hong Kong's tycoons 'are the problem' underlying recent unrest,...

China needs to take power away from Hong Kong's tycoons and fix its property market, according to a widely followed economist.

China Economyread more

Trump is 'dead wrong' in claiming trade war hasn't hit US...

U.S. President Donald Trump recently claimed Washington's ongoing trade war with China has had little impact on the American economy so far. Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics...

US Economyread more

Bond yields are tumbling throughout Asia Pacific

Yields for 10-year government bonds in major Asian markets have been dropping sharply as recession fears send investors pouring into the assets.

Bondsread more

Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.

Politicsread more

Alibaba is poised to report slower growth, but analysts see a big...

Wall Street is expecting Alibaba's core commerce business to drive growth alongside cloud computing.

Technologyread more

Saudi Arabia is dramatically changing its oil exports to China...

The numbers signal a mix of short-term tactics and long-term strategy for the Saudis, industry experts say.

Oilread more

Trump suggests 'personal meeting' with China's Xi over Hong Kong...

President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi over the ongoing Hong Kong crisis.

Politicsread more

$12.4 billion wiped off Tencent's market value after it strikes a...

Tencent reported second-quarter revenue on Wednesday that missed analyst expectations, but the company beat forecasts on earnings.

Technologyread more

Years after serving jail time, Epstein found a way to meet with...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...

Politicsread more

South Korea calls for dialogue with Japan amid trade row, hopes...

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Seoul will "gladly join hands" if Tokyo chooses dialogue as the two nations deal with an escalating trade row.

Asia Politicsread more
Earnings

Carlsberg half-year sales boosted by Asia, premium beers

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Carlsberg reported a 6.5% rise in half-year sales on Thursday, as the Danish brewer sold more expensive beer and its operating margins improved despite continued challenges in Russia.

The brewer posted improved earnings but saw declining sales in Russia, its key market, due to tough competition and price hikes at the beginning of the year leading to a loss of market share.

Total volume in Russia declined by 3%, the company said.

Asia, the brewer's fastest-growing market, delivered organic net revenue growth of 15%, lifted by 8.5% volume growth and increased sales of premium brands, even though the Chinese market declined slightly, the company said.

"Asia continues strongly as expected. It looks good over there both on volume and price mix and their craft and speciality beer", Jyske Markets analyst Henrik Hallengreen Laustsen told Reuters.

Carlsberg has shifted its focus from cost-cutting to revenue growth, especially by selling more of its pricier brands.

The brewer reported a 3% increase in price/mix, which indicates whether the company sold more of its expensive brews.

Sales in the first six months of the year came in at 32.99 billion Danish crowns ($4.9 billion), the company said.

"We delivered a strong set of results for the first six months of 2019, with healthy top-line development, strong margin improvement and continued solid cash flow" Chief Executive Officer Cees 't Hart said.

Operating margins came in at 16%, an improvement of 160 basis points, the company said.

Last week, Carlsberg raised its expectations for organic operating profit to "high-single-digit" from "mid-single-digit" percentage growth and said it had achieved a strong operating margin improvement.