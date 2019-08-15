Google now lets you assign tasks and send pop-up reminders to family members — here's how

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."Marketsread more
GE's CEO said the accusations of fraud by Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos are false, and driven by market manipulation.Marketsread more
"I believe Culp...I bought stock today," Druckenmiller told CNBC's Kelly Evans.Marketsread more
By many measures, the economy is outshining the depressed picture the bond market has been painting of growth, and a big part of it is the resilient American consumer.Bondsread more
The subpoenas were revealed as Lewandowski stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.2020 Electionsread more
Earlier this month, Revlon received a $200 million four-year senior secured loan to help fund its business.Retailread more
The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.Bondsread more
Stocks rose Thursday, making back some of the steep losses in the previous session.Marketsread more
Gun control advocacy groups are ramping up their digital outreach in the wake of mass shootings. They've spent over $2 million on digital and TV ads, calling on members of...Politicsread more
GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
Former AOL CEO Jon Miller revealed to CNBC that he held talks to acquire both YouTube and Facebook in 2006 but never got support from the Time Warner board to close the deals.Technologyread more
Google on Thursday announced a new feature for Google Assistant that lets you remind family members, or people in your house, to do something.
So, you can ask your spouse to pick up milk on their way home from work, for example, or remind a housemate it's their turn to clean the dishes. They'll see the request on their phone as a reminder, or on the main screen of the Google Home Hub, as pictured above.
For instance, you can say, "OK Google, remind Todd to pick up cheese on his way home," or even something more specific that includes the location: "OK Google, remind Todd to pick up cheese when he gets to Trader Joe's." Then, Todd will get that reminder when he arrives at Trader Joe's, or when he gets in the car on the way home. You can also add a specific time.
It only works with people in your family group, which you can configure on Google's Family website. Anybody you try to add must accept your invitation — so you can't use this feature to assign tasks to contacts without their permission.
The new assigned reminders feature is rolling out over the next few weeks to phones, smart displays and speakers with Google Assistant installed, starting in the U.S., U.K, and Australia. It only supports English right now.
I noticed it's not yet active for me, on my Android phone or Google Home Hub, but Google said it's rolling out over the next few weeks, so check back if you don't see it yet.