Google now lets you assign tasks and send pop-up reminders to family members — here's how

Trump, Navarro are only officials in White House blaming Fed for...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Marketsread more

GE CEO Culp calls report accusing company of fraud 'market...

GE's CEO said the accusations of fraud by Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos are false, and driven by market manipulation.

Marketsread more

Stanley Druckenmiller says he bought GE stock during plunge...

"I believe Culp...I bought stock today," Druckenmiller told CNBC's Kelly Evans.

Marketsread more

The economy looks nowhere near as bad as the bond market predicts

By many measures, the economy is outshining the depressed picture the bond market has been painting of growth, and a big part of it is the resilient American consumer.

Bondsread more

Trump ally Corey Lewandowski subpoenaed by Dems as he hints at...

The subpoenas were revealed as Lewandowski stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

2020 Electionsread more

Revlon stock jumps on report that the cosmetics company is...

Earlier this month, Revlon received a $200 million four-year senior secured loan to help fund its business.

Retailread more

10-year Treasury yield falls to three-year low below 1.5%,...

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.

Bondsread more

Dow rebounds from worst day of 2019, Walmart shares lead gains

Stocks rose Thursday, making back some of the steep losses in the previous session.

Marketsread more

Gun control groups spend $2 million on ads since mass shootings

Gun control advocacy groups are ramping up their digital outreach in the wake of mass shootings. They've spent over $2 million on digital and TV ads, calling on members of...

Politicsread more

GE shares tank after Madoff whistleblower calls it a 'bigger...

GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Marketsread more

AOL held talks to buy YouTube, Facebook in 2006, ex-CEO reveals

Former AOL CEO Jon Miller revealed to CNBC that he held talks to acquire both YouTube and Facebook in 2006 but never got support from the Time Warner board to close the deals.

Technologyread more

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper drops out of 2020...

Colorado Democrats have been urging Hickenlooper to join the state's U.S. Senate race, where Democrats are attempting to unseat Republican incumbent Cory Gardner.

2020 Electionsread more
Tech

Google now lets you assign tasks and send pop-up reminders to family members — here's how

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Google announced a new reminders feature that lets you ask other people to do stuff.
  • You can remind a family member or housemate to pick up food on the way home, even using a specific time or place.
  • The feature is rolling out over the next few weeks.

Google on Thursday announced a new feature for Google Assistant that lets you remind family members, or people in your house, to do something.

So, you can ask your spouse to pick up milk on their way home from work, for example, or remind a housemate it's their turn to clean the dishes. They'll see the request on their phone as a reminder, or on the main screen of the Google Home Hub, as pictured above.

For instance, you can say, "OK Google, remind Todd to pick up cheese on his way home," or even something more specific that includes the location: "OK Google, remind Todd to pick up cheese when he gets to Trader Joe's." Then, Todd will get that reminder when he arrives at Trader Joe's, or when he gets in the car on the way home. You can also add a specific time.

It only works with people in your family group, which you can configure on Google's Family website. Anybody you try to add must accept your invitation — so you can't use this feature to assign tasks to contacts without their permission.

The new assigned reminders feature is rolling out over the next few weeks to phones, smart displays and speakers with Google Assistant installed, starting in the U.S., U.K, and Australia. It only supports English right now.

I noticed it's not yet active for me, on my Android phone or Google Home Hub, but Google said it's rolling out over the next few weeks, so check back if you don't see it yet.

What happens when you ask Alexa, Google and Siri if they are spying on you
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news 