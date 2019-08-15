Israel bars Democrats Tlaib and Omar from visiting after Trump claims 'they hate Israel'

Israel will not permit Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to visit the country as they had planned.

The decision Thursday came shortly after President Donald Trump said Israel would be showing "great weakness" if it allowed the two outspoken progressive lawmakers to visit.

"They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds," Trump said.

"They are a disgrace!"

Both Omar and Tlaib are Muslims who have been critical of the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. But Israel's Washington ambassador, Ron Dermer, had previously said that Omar and Tlaib would not be denied entry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a statement Thursday morning that Omar and Tlaib would be denied entry to Israel.

"As a vibrant and free democracy, Israel is open to any critic and criticism, with one exception: Israel's law prohibits the entry of people who call and operate to boycott Israel, as is the case with other democracies that prevent the entry of people whose perception harms the country," Netanyahu said.

"Congressmen Talib and Omar are leading activists in promoting boycott legislation against Israel in the U.S. Congress," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader, who has forged an extremely close and supportive relationship with Trump, claimed that Omar and Tlaib "were planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and negate Israel's legitimacy." He cited as evidence the fact that they had referred to Israel as "Palestine" and have not attempted to meet with Israeli officials, either in the government or the opposition.