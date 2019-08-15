Japan surpasses China as largest foreign holder of US Treasurys

Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.Bondsread more
Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."Marketsread more
Nvidia's revenue was down year over year again, but it still beat estimates, sending the stock upward.Technologyread more
GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."Marketsread more
The FBI and a Justice Department watchdog are continuing to probe the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.Politicsread more
The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.Bondsread more
The subpoenas were revealed as Lewandowski stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.2020 Electionsread more
Seidman, a General Electric board director and chair of its audit committee, told CNBC on Thursday that Harry Markopolos' report is "full of misleading, inaccurate and...Marketsread more
Equinox's executive chairman, Harvey Spevak, issued a statement apologizing for the backlash generated by Stephen Ross' association with President Donald Trump. Spevak...Politicsread more
GE's CEO said the accusations of fraud by Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos are false, and driven by market manipulation.Marketsread more
Japan surpassed China as the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasury securities in June.
Japan has added about $21 billion since May, making its holdings the largest since October, 2016. Japan now holds $1.12 trillion Treasurys, and China has $1.11 trillion, a $2 billion increase from the month earlier, according to U.S. Treasury department data.
China has been a less aggressive buyer of the U.S. sovereign debt, and market players have speculated that one action it could take in the trade war with the U.S. is to lighten up on its U.S. holdings. But there are no signs that is happening, according to traders.
The U.K. is the third-largest holder with $342.3 billion, up from $323.1 billion a month earlier.