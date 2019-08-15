Ex-Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says he has doubts about strategy that led AT&T to buy the company

When AT&T acquired Time Warner last year for $104 billion, the strategic rationale behind the deal was "vertical integration" — combining content and distribution within one company.

As it turns out, the man who sold Time Warner to AT&T doesn't think that's sound strategy.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, ex-Time Warner Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bewkes said he doesn't think vertical integration is necessary for either a content or a distribution company. While he didn't speak to the AT&T-Time Warner deal specifically, Bewkes said limiting the number of people who can watch specific content by offering it only to those who sign up for a specific service is not optimal. Bewkes spoke about vertical integration in a CNBC interview about the rise and fall of AOL. He noted the same flawed ideas helped doom the AOL-Time Warner merger in the early 2000s.

"It's not so much a question of whether a piece of content or content provider owns a distribution entity, because frankly there will always be multiple competing content developers and competing distribution outlets," said Bewkes. "That means by definition that narrowing either the distribution for your content or narrowing the source of content for your distribution platform is a fairly suspect premise."

Bewkes left Time Warner last year, days after AT&T won its case against the Department of Justice, which moved to block the deal on anti-competitive grounds. Bewkes sold Time Warner to AT&T after Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. made a hostile bid for the company in 2014, an offer that was later withdrawn. Bewkes and the Time Warner board decided to sell Time Warner to AT&T for $107.50 per share, more than 26% higher than Murdoch's $85-per-share offer.

As a pure wireless company, AT&T would not have been as focused on companies such as Netflix and Amazon. But AT&T acquired pay-TV distributor DirecTV in 2015 for $67 billion. That deal pushed AT&T further toward becoming a media company. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson has since watched millions of customers cancel DirecTV's satellite TV service as the quality of online viewing has improved. In part to hedge his DirecTV bet, Stephenson decided to acquire Time Warner.

AT&T's vertical integration strategy centers on making its wireless product more appealing by offering exclusive or discounted content, while also being better positioned to innovate around mobile viewing by having the data on what customers are watching.

"I believe that if you don't create a pure vertical integrated capability from distribution all the way through content creation and advertising models, you're going to have a hard time competing," Stephenson said in 2018.

AT&T is not the only telecommunications company to pursue vertical integration. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal in two deals in 2011 and 2013. While Comcast has largely kept NBCUniversal separate from its cable arm, AT&T has suggested it plans to eventually bundle a national wireless service with its streaming video services, which include AT&T Now and the soon-to-be-released HBO Max.