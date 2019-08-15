Russia hails miracle after plane makes emergency landing near Moscow

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to a record low in the morning of Asian trading hours on Thursday, breaching the 2% level for its first time, according to...US Treasurysread more
Amid fears of a looming recession after an indicator flashed a warning signal, one strategist told CNBC that the inverted yield curve "predicts absolutely nothing."World Economyread more
China needs to take power away from Hong Kong's tycoons and fix its property market, according to a widely followed economist.China Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump recently claimed Washington's ongoing trade war with China has had little impact on the American economy so far. Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics...US Economyread more
Yields for 10-year government bonds in major Asian markets have been dropping sharply as recession fears send investors pouring into the assets.Bondsread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.Politicsread more
Wall Street is expecting Alibaba's core commerce business to drive growth alongside cloud computing.Technologyread more
The numbers signal a mix of short-term tactics and long-term strategy for the Saudis, industry experts say.Oilread more
President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi over the ongoing Hong Kong crisis.Politicsread more
Tencent reported second-quarter revenue on Wednesday that missed analyst expectations, but the company beat forecasts on earnings.Technologyread more
Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...Politicsread more
Russians hailed a miracle on Thursday after a passenger plane carrying 233 people made an emergency landing in a corn field on the outskirts of Moscow after striking a flock of birds shortly after take-off.
The Ministry of Health said 23 people had suffered injuries, but that nobody had been killed when the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 came down in a field southeast of Moscow after striking a flock of gulls, disrupting its engines.
State television said the maneuver was being dubbed the "miracle over Ramensk", a reference to the district of Moscow region where the plane came down more than 1 km (0.62 miles) from Zhukovsky International Airport.
The Interfax news agency cited a source as saying one person had suffered serious injuries.
The Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid lauded pilot Damir Yusupov as a "hero," saying he had saved 233 lives, "having masterfully landed a plane without its landing gear with a failing engine right in a corn field."
Some drew comparisons with U.S. Airways Flight 1549 which performed a landing on the Hudson River in 2009 after striking a flock of geese.
The engines were turned off when it made the emergency landing and it also had its landing gear up, said Elena Mikheyeva, a spokeswoman for Russia's civil aviation authority.
An unnamed passenger interviewed by state television said the plane had started to shake violently shortly after take-off.
"Five seconds later, the lights on the right side of the plane started flashing and there was a smell of burning. Then we landed and everyone ran away," he said.
The plane was due to fly to Simferopol in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
Safety concerns have plagued Russia's airline industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, though standards are widely recognized to have sharply risen on international routes in particular in recent years.