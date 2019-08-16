Bugatti reveals its most powerful supercar yet: The $10 million Centodieci

Bugatti debuted its most powerful supercar at Pebble Beach on Friday: a $10 million,1,600 horsepower throwback to the '90s that sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds.

The French carmaker is making a splash at Monterey's annual auto week. The Centodieci is the company's latest coachbuilt super car commemorating Bugatti's 110th anniversary.

Unlike Bugatti's $18.7 million La Voiture Noire, which was built for grand touring, the Centodieci was built for speed. The company is making just 10 of the Centodiecis, which feature Bugatti's 8.0-liter W16 engine. The company added an extra air inlet to help cool the engine.