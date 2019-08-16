James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 sells for $6.4 million at Pebble Beach

One of the most famous movie cars of all time – James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 – sold at auction Thursday night for $6.4 million.

The car, one of just three surviving examples commissioned by Eon Productions for the early Bond films and fitted with all the M16Q Branch gadgets, was sold by RM Sotheby's during the Pebble Beach car week. It sold just above its auction estimate of between $4 million to $6 million. RM Sotheby's declined to comment on the buyer.

"No other car in history has played a more important leading role on film and in pop culture," says Barney Ruprecht, a car specialist with RM Sotheby's, which specializes in high-end collectible vehicles.