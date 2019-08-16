Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Defense

South Korea says North Korea has fired more projectiles into sea

Key Points
  • "North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Friday morning KST (Korea Standard Time) from Tongchun area in Gangwon Province in North Korea into the East Sea," said South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff's office in a text briefing, according to NBC News.
  • The Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say what the weapons were or how far they flew.
North Korea test fires a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 11, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
KCNA | Reuters

South Korea's military says North Korea fired more projectiles into the sea to extend a recent streak of weapons tests believed to be aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.

"North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Friday morning KST (Korea Standard Time) from Tongchun area in Gangwon Province in North Korea into the East Sea," said South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff's office in a text briefing, according to NBC News.

"Our military is monitoring over any possible development and additional launching of projectiles by North Korea while maintaining military readiness," the office said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say what the weapons were or how far they flew.

The North has conducted a slew of short-range ballistic tests in recent weeks in what is seen as an effort to build leverage ahead of negotiations with the United States, which may resume sometime after the end of joint U.S.-South Korea military drills later this month.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC contributed to this report.