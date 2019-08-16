Samsung Display considers suspending output at South Korean LCD plant

Skip Navigation
Ray Dalio says there's a 40% chance of a US recession before the...

"Recessions are always inevitable, the only question is: 'When?'," says Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.

The economy looks nowhere near as bad as the bond market predicts

Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.

GE CEO Larry Culp bought company's stock after fraud accusation

Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."

Nvidia CEO says Google is the only customer building its own...

Several technology companies have been building up chip-development capabilities. For Jensen Huang, most of them are not yet at any meaningful size.

Social media has become a battleground in Hong Kong's protests

Hong Kong's protesters are using social media in a way demonstrating an increased understanding of cybersecurity and how to effectively communicate with the medium.

Asia stocks mostly slip as investors watch US Treasury yields

Stocks in Asia were mostly lower Friday morning as investors watched yields on longer duration U.S. Treasurys.

GE shares tank after Madoff whistleblower calls it a 'bigger...

GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

10-year Treasury yield falls to three-year low below 1.5%,...

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.

Trump, Navarro are only officials in White House blaming Fed for...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Jeffrey Epstein had broken neck bones, raising questions about...

The FBI and a Justice Department watchdog are continuing to probe the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Trump's Green New Deal: President reportedly considering buying...

The real estate developer-turned-president has reportedly asked his advisers about a potential purchase on multiple occasions.

Trump ally Corey Lewandowski subpoenaed by Dems as he hints at...

The subpoenas were revealed as Lewandowski stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

Samsung Display considers suspending output at South Korean LCD plant

  • South Korean panel maker Samsung Display said on Friday it is considering suspending one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines at home due to a supply glut.
  • "Samsung Display has been adjusting the production output and facility operation due to oversupply and worsening profitability, and we are still considering the suspension of the line, but nothing has been decided," the company says.
Visitors are seen at South Korean multinational electronics conglomerate Samsung's booth in Hong Kong, on July 28, 2019.
Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | Getty Images

South Korean panel maker Samsung Display said on Friday it is considering suspending one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines at home due to a supply glut.

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics, currently operates two LCD production lines in South Korea and one in China.

"Samsung Display has been adjusting the production output and facility operation due to oversupply and worsening profitability, and we are still considering the suspension of the line, but nothing has been decided," the company said in a statement.

Rising competition from Chinese rivals, a shift to more advanced OLED (organic light emitting diode) panels and slowing demand for smartphones have led to falling off take and weak prices of LCD panels for South Korean display makers.

Samsung Display's cross-town rival LG Display converted one of its LCD production lines to an OLED (organic light emitting diode) production line, a path that Samsung Display may also take, Park added.

LG Display is also considering various scenarios for its remaining LCD production line in South Korea, said LG Display Chief Financial Officer Suh Dong-hee at an earnings briefing last month.

Prices for LG Display's main product, 50-inch TV LCDs, slid as much as 7.5% in April-June versus the same period last year, data from WitsView, which is part of research provider TrendForce, showed.