Trump to discuss Taliban talks, withdrawing troops from Afghanistan

President Donald Trump held a call on Wednesday with the CEOs of three major U.S. banks, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Marketsread more
Stocks rallied on Friday as a rebound in bond yields eased some of the recession fears.US Marketsread more
GE bounced back Friday after the CEO shored up confidence by buying a bulk of company shares, and analysts defended the industrial giant.Marketsread more
Benefits from what President Trump called "the biggest reform of all time" to the tax code have dwindled to a faint breeze just 20 months after its enactment, writes John...Politicsread more
YouTube posted jobs seeking candidates for "Strategic Partner Managers" for both progressive and political publishers.Technologyread more
President Trump has been pressing the Fed to help head off a feared economic slowdown, but it's not clear the central bank has the ammunition.The Fedread more
"Give the markets some certainty, even if it's not comprehensive. I think the markets would respond well to it," says private equity billionaire David Rubenstein.Politicsread more
In comparative terms, CEOs now make on average 278 times the average worker's salary, according to the Economic Policy Institute.Executive Compensationread more
Just as the stock market sell-off has taken a pause, one technician sees trouble brewing on one corner of Wall Street.Trading Nationread more
Earlier, Israel's interior minister said he has granted a request by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib to enter the Israeli-occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds.Politicsread more
Two unnamed women who claim financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused them file a $100 million lawsuit against his estate and his "recruiter."Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday was to meet U.S. top advisers about negotiations with the Taliban and the potential for a political settlement that could prompt a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said.
On a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump was to receive an afternoon briefing from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other advisers to get updated on the talks, which have been handled by Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad.
The U.S. military presence in Afghanistan dates to 2001 when then-President George W. Bush launched an offensive against Al Qaeda, which the Taliban government had given haven to, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Trump has been adamant that he would like to withdraw U.S. forces, possibly ahead of the November 2020 election, although a pullout would raise concerns among some in the national security community that the United States could be sacrificing gains it has made there.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Trump ally, said any deal should allow for the United States to maintain a presence in Afghanistan.
"Any peace agreement which denies the U.S. a robust counter-terrorism capability in Afghanistan is not a peace deal," he said in a statement. "Instead, it is paving the way for another attack on the American homeland and attacks against American interests around the world."
The senior administration official said a decision was not necessarily expected from the Bedminster meeting, but Trump "has been pretty clear that he wants to bring the troops home."
The negotiations with the Taliban have been centered around a potential agreement for a U.S. troop withdrawal and talks on a political settlement between the insurgents and a delegation comprising government officials, opposition leaders and civil society members.
Khalilzad also has pressed in nine rounds of negotiations in Qatar for the Taliban to renounce al Qaida, agree to prevent Afghanistan from being use as a base for extremist attacks and embrace a nationwide ceasefire while the intra-Afghan talks continue.
Both sides raised expectations that an agreement was close. Khalilzad repeatedly has said nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.