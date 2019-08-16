US antitrust law enforcers have Big Tech in their sights. Here's what's happening

Skip Navigation
GE rebounds after CEO share purchases, analysts defend company

GE bounced back Friday after the CEO shored up confidence in buying a bulk of company shares, and analysts defended the industrial giant.

Dow climbs 300 points as bond yields jump from historic lows

Stocks rallied on Friday, resuming its rebound from a massive sell-off earlier in the week, as Wall Street nears the end of another tumultuous week.

Fed may not have enough firepower to prevent a recession

President Trump has been pressing the Fed to help head off a feared economic slowdown, but it's not clear the central bank has the ammunition.

O'Rourke says he will not 'in any scenario' run for Senate in...

O'Rourke says he is "exclusively" focused on running against President Donald Trump as calls grow for him to challenge Sen. John Cornyn.

Ray Dalio says there's a 40% chance of a US recession before the...

"Recessions are always inevitable, the only question is: 'When?'" says Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.

A leading indicator could be waving a yellow flag to the markets

Just as the stock market sell-off has taken a pause, one technician sees trouble brewing on one corner of Wall Street.

Apple software hints at September 10 announcement for the next...

An image in Apple's iOS 13 beta release to developers could offer a clue to its fall event date where it is expected to announce its newest iPhones.

US consumer sentiment for August comes in well below estimates

The report comes amid a wild week for the stock market, but after a handful of bullish reports in the consumer sector.

Here's why Macy's, Banana Republic, and Bloomingdale's have...

Companies have increasingly been jumping into the rental apparel market to try to capture customers. Bloomingdale's, Banana Republic and Urban Outfitters have announced or...

US housing starts drop for third straight month

U.S. homebuilding fell for a third straight month in July amid a steep decline in the construction of multi-family housing units.

Joseph Tsai buys Barclays Center, becomes sole owner of Brooklyn...

Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has agreed to sell full ownership of Barclays Center and his 51% controlling interest in the Nets to Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai.

Analyst calls of the day: Merck, Intel, Dow & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

US antitrust law enforcers have Big Tech in their sights. Here's what's happening

How US antitrust law works, and what it means for Big Tech
When the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission announced broad antitrust investigations of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in July, they brought a relatively dormant area of American law back into the spotlight.

Antitrust law has existed in the United States since 1890, but it hasn't seen so much attention since the Microsoft case in the late 1990s.

Watch this video to find out how antitrust law has evolved in its 130-year history and what it means for America's biggest businesses today.