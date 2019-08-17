GE stock is fast recovering, but short seller investigator Harry Markopolos got his digs in

Fraud finder Harry Markopolos took GE stock down more than 11% in one day with a dizzying array of charts and numbers, but also some choice words accusing analysts, ratings agencies and GE's management of Enron-era behaviors.

A day later, GE stock rebounded nearly 10% on Friday after GE CEO Larry Culp invested $2 million on the dip and analysts came to GE's rescue, mostly calling Markopolos' claims inaccurate or based on old news that was already baked into GE's stock price.

Markopolos, known for discovering Bernie Madoff's scheme, accused GE of using fake revenues and earnings, hidden debts and losses, unreadable financial statements, misleading disclosures and other accounting tricks to perpetrate a $38 billion fraud. Markopolos also said he wrote his report for an unnamed hedge fund with a short position on GE stock. The market's reaction on Friday was decidedly dismissive.

Markopolos' website, gefraud.com, fashioned GE's logo to look similar to Enron's. "GE utilizes many of the same accounting tricks as Enron did, so much so that we've taken to calling this the 'GEnron' case," he wrote in his report.