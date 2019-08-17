Selling your original melodic beats online can proffer $100K a year in your pocket

Robin Wesley in his home studio Robin Wesley

Very few people can say they've made six figures while only working about 20 hours a week. Even fewer people can say they accidentally had a No. 1 song in Vietnam. But Robin Wesley can now say both thanks to one red-hot industry: the business of beat selling. A beat is the rhythmic and melodic backbone to a song that much of modern music is built from. It's what rappers rap over and songwriters compose over. In an age where becoming a recording artist requires little more than a decent laptop and a quiet closet, the demand for crowd-pleasing beats is high, giving music producers a brand-new opportunity to turn their passion for music into profit. Wesley is one of these producers. His career as a beat maker started organically in 2012, experimenting with recording equipment out of fascination and posting his work on the internet. "I was making music and I started getting more traction online and from local artists and I was just looking into ways to monetize that," Wesley said. "And that's how I came across the concept of beat licensing." Wesley found a home for this passion for music in online beat-selling marketplaces Airbit and SoundClick. In 2013, his first year on the job, he made a mere $500. Two years and a lot of learning later, his annual revenue passed $30,000. He's not alone. Airbit CEO Wasim Khamlichi said producers have earned over $32 million on his platform alone with a few producers making six-figures every year selling beats. "I believe the desire of musicians to have independence in the music industry has been the most influential in the rise of online beat-selling," Khamlichi said. "An artist can become an overnight success by topping the charts or getting on the right playlists, completely independently and without the need for a record label."

In September 2017 a little-known Vietnam songwriter named Chau Dang Khoa purchased a non-exclusive license to one of Wesley's beats for around $100. Little did he know the finished song would be catapulted into the public ear only a few months later. "I was getting messages from other customers that I have in Vietnam," Wesley said. "They were saying like, 'Hey, I recognize this beat of yours. Isn't this one of your beats? This song is blowing up here.'" The song skyrocketed to No. 1 on the charts and now has more than 180,000,000 views on YouTube. Wesley was able to negotiate publishing royalties for the song after its success. The musical phenomenon "Old Town Road" came about through similar means, with Lil Nas X buying the beat online for only $30. The producer, a Dutch 19-year-old who goes by YoungKio, signed to Universal Music Group soon after the song's success.

The learning curve