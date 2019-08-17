US set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The strangest and most alarming things in WeWork's IPO filing

The company's S-1 lays the groundwork for what is widely expected to be one of the largest initial public offerings of the year, second only to Uber's IPO in May. It's also...

Technologyread more

GE stock is recovering, but fraud finder got his digs in

Fraud investigator Harry Markopolos' accusations extended beyond GE's management to actuaries, auditors and analysts who he claims overlooked billions in liabilities.

Marketsread more

Trump is having dinner with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Trump's tweet comes a day after Apple put out a press release describing the money it spends on U.S.-based suppliers and vendors.

Technologyread more

Major analysts say to buy these stocks on any pullback after...

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to see which stocks are still a buy after their earnings reports.

Marketsread more

Trump called the CEOs of the biggest US banks on Wednesday as the...

President Donald Trump held a call on Wednesday with the CEOs of three major U.S. banks, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Marketsread more

Waymo's self-driving tech needs one big thing to succeed: More...

Despite aggressive strides, Waymo needs one thing before their self-driving cars become a seriously useful transportation system: people. We talked to the ones closest to it.

Technologyread more

Massive Arctic wildfires emitted more CO2 in June than Sweden...

Scientists say the smoke plumes, filled with megatons of tiny, harmful particles, could travel to other areas of the world and cause serious respiratory problems for people.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Weight Watchers eyes a new clientele: Children

Some Weight Watchers loyalists applaud Kurbo by WW. But nutritionists worry Kurbo promotes an unhealthy relationship with food during an especially impressionable time.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's tax cut isn't giving the US economy the boost it needs

Benefits from what President Trump called "the biggest reform of all time" to the tax code have dwindled to a faint breeze just 20 months after its enactment, writes John...

Politicsread more

Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself in suicide, medical examiner rules

Epstein, 66, was found in his cell in Manhattan federal lockup Saturday morning and transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Politicsread more

CBP says systems are being restored after earlier outage at...

Air travelers faced delays at U.S. airports on Friday afternoon after a computer issue snarled processing of international arrivals.

Airlinesread more

Fired Johns Hopkins professor won't work for Facebook after all

Daniel Povey, a professor who was fired by Johns Hopkins University, said he will no longer go work at Facebook after the company asked him to work as a contractor while it...

Technologyread more
Politics

US set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers

Key Points
  • The "temporary general license" will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, the sources said.
  • An extension will renew an agreement set to lapse on August 19, continuing the Chinese company's ability to maintain existing telecommunications networks and provide software updates to Huawei handsets.
  • But the situation surrounding the license remains fluid and the decision to continue the Huawei reprieve could change ahead of the Monday deadline, the sources said.
Signage is displayed at the Huawei Technologies Co. booth at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The "temporary general license" will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, the sources said.

Commerce initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods in May shortly after blacklisting the company in a move aimed at minimizing disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

An extension will renew an agreement set to lapse on August 19, continuing the Chinese company's ability to maintain existing telecommunications networks and provide software updates to Huawei handsets.

The situation surrounding the license, which has become a key bargaining chip for the United States in its trade negotiations with China, remains fluid and the decision to continue the Huawei reprieve could change ahead of the Monday deadline, the sources said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss Huawei in a call this weekend, one of the sources said.

Huawei did not have an immediate comment. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

VIDEO2:5502:55
Former Cypress CEO T.J. Rogers on China trade and Huawei
Closing Bell

When the Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying U.S. goods earlier this year, it was seen as a major escalation in the trade war between the world's two top economies.

The U.S. government blacklisted Huawei alleging the Chinese company is involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

As an example, the blacklisting order cited a criminal case pending against the company in federal court, over allegations Huawei violated U.S. sanctions against Iran. Huawei has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The order noted that the indictment also accused Huawei of "deceptive and obstructive acts".

At the same time the United States says Huawei's smartphones and network equipment could be used by China to spy on Americans, allegations the company has repeatedly denied.

The world's largest telecommunications equipment maker is still prohibited from buying American parts and components to manufacture new products without additional special licenses.

Many Huawei suppliers have requested the special licenses to sell to the firm. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters late last month he had received more than 50 applications, and that he expected to receive more.

Out of $70 billion that Huawei spent buying components in 2018, some $11 billion went to U.S. firms including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron Technology.

The Commerce Department late on Friday declined to comment, referring to Ross's comments to CNBC television earlier this week in which he said the existing licenses were in effect until Monday.

Asked if they would be extended he said: "On Monday I'll be happy to update you."