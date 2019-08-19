Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Chevron, Deckers, NXP Semiconductors & more

Pivotal said it sees a more attractive valuation for the shoe maker following a 25 percent decline and better weather trends in the fall.

"In our most recent note (7/26/19), we talked about being on the wrong side of this stock for the last year and wanting another crack at it. But we didn't like the risk/reward profile at those levels and were content to wait for a better opportunity to become more constructive, believing that this stock is always one warm winter away from a potential reset. Since then, the stock is down ~25%, which is a reset in our view, albeit not on a warm winter. That said, how do we think about winter, which is quickly approaching? As it turns out, there are now early indications that October/November weather could be favorable, which would suggest potential upside to DECK's FY20 sales/GM guidance. "