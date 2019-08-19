Baidu has lost over $60 billion in value since its peak — now earnings are expected to fall further

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

White House pushes back against recession fears, defends trade...

Trump said he doesn't see a recession after the bond market spooked investors and the Dow suffered its worst day of the year last week.

Marketsread more

Boris Johnson to face EU leaders for Brexit talks

The U.K. prime minister prepares to meet his German and French counterparts this week.

Europe Politicsread more

Amazon is passing along costs of a new digital tax to French...

Amazon is raising seller fees for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in France because of a new digital tax passed by the French government.

Technologyread more

Dow futures jump 250 points as stocks look to continue rebound...

U.S. stock index futures point to a higher open on Monday morning as the White House sought to calm investors over growing concerns about the U.S. economy.

US Marketsread more

US tech firms will likely influence decision on Huawei's license...

Ahead of the deadline, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that Huawei was a national security threat.

Technologyread more

This Fed event could be the market's make or break moment this...

Bianco Research's James Bianco suggests Wall Street is desperately looking for a signal that a 50 basis point cut is coming next month.

Trading Nationread more

Baidu has lost $60 billion in value — now earnings are expected...

Baidu is gearing up to release its second-quarter earnings on Monday with the market expecting a sharp decline in profit.

Technologyread more

Americans overwhelmingly support free trade as concern grows...

Americans now say they approve of free trade by 64%-27%, a margin of better than two to one. That's up from 57%-37% early in Trump's presidency, and 51%-41% near the end of...

Politicsread more

Chinese stocks jump as Treasury yields bounce higher

Stocks in Asia rose on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher after plunging last week.

Asia Marketsread more

The US economy is fine, but watch out for gathering trade storms

The problem with tanking equities lies elsewhere, writes Michael Ivanovitch, because traders see no end to America's unfolding trade disputes with Europe and China.

World Economyread more

The Chinese central bank just effectively made a rate cut,...

Beijing wants to use reforms to support a slowing economy.

China Marketsread more

Trump says he talked to Apple CEO Tim Cook about tariffs and...

Trump said Cook made a "good case" that it would be difficult for Apple to pay tariffs, when Samsung does not face the same hurdle because much of its manufacturing is in...

Technologyread more
Tech

Baidu has lost over $60 billion in value since its peak — now earnings are expected to fall further

Arjun Kharpal@ArjunKharpal
Key Points
  • Baidu reports second-quarter earnings on Monday with the search giant expected to show a sharp fall in earnings.
  • The internet giant's market value has dropped over $60 billion since its peak in May 2018.
  • The company is facing increased competition for advertising dollars but it is focusing on new artificial intelligence products that could pay dividends in the future.
Robin Li, chief executive officer of Baidu.
Nelson Ching | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chinese search giant Baidu is facing stiff competition from newer rivals, and has seen over $60 billion of its value wiped off since its peak last year.

It's part of China's internet trio — Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent — which have collectively been named "BAT." But it's facing an increasingly tough advertising market, and has been falling behind the other two rivals.

Often dubbed "China's Google," Baidu has seen its shares slide nearly 40% this year. In contrast, gaming titan Tencent is up just over 6%, while e-commerce giant Alibaba is more than 27% higher.

At its peak in mid-May 2018, Baidu was worth around $99 billion — with its shares priced at $284. Stocks of the search giant have fallen to $96.7 a share with its market cap plunging to $33.8 billion. Comparatively, Tencent and Alibaba are both worth over $400 billion.

Baidu earnings

Ahead of its second-quarter earnings report on Monday, analysts are expecting further pain for Baidu.

Wall Street is predicting the following results for the June quarter:

  • Revenue of 25.76 billion yuan ($3.66 billion), according to estimates from Refinitiv. If that number is realized, it would represent a near 0.8% year-on-year decline.
  • Earnings per share of 2.91 yuan, according to Refinitiv estimates. If achieved, that would be a more than 83% year-on-year decline.

For a long time, Baidu has enjoyed dominance of China's search market given the absence of major competition. Google exited the market in 2010.

But Baidu was slow to respond to the growth of mobile and has faced growing competition from new entrants, such as TikTok parent ByteDance. As a result, advertisers have switched their budgets to other platforms.

"This is a structural change that is unfavorable to Baidu's core search business," Xueru Zhang, senior analyst at 86Research, told CNBC.

Mobile push

In China, there is a trend of so-called "super apps." These are products like Tencent's WeChat or Ant Financial's Alipay where a user can do a number of different things ranging from payments to ordering food all within one app.

Baidu has been investing heavily in its own mobile offering. It has an app where users can search and watch videos as well as a number of other functions. The company announced last week that the number of daily active users on the app had surpassed 200 million.

It has introduced features such as mini programs which is an app within the app — something that WeChat has on its platform already. The aim is to increase the amount of time users spend within the app. But Zhang said Baidu is late to the party.

"Baidu is just a follower, and the market did not give much credit to these initiatives," Zhang told CNBC.

A.I. focus

Baidu has been shifting its business to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) products. This includes its driverless car technology unit and voice assistant for example.

"We are leveraging Baidu AI to provide enterprise solutions to businesses and local governments, which significantly expands our total addressable market," Baidu CEO Robin Li said in the first-quarter earnings statement.

While 2019 looks to be a year of pain for Baidu, the market sees a recovery in 2020 as some of these initiatives begin to make money.

"Its new initiatives in AI-related area are actually growing very fast," Zhang said. "Although meaningful financial contribution from new AI initiatives are unlikely to kick in any time soon, the company has proven its capability to commercialize AI technology in a broad range of applications at a pace and scales that is hard to compete (with)."

Zhang said her firm believes "Baidu is one key player riding on China's upcoming AI era," and added: "These new AI businesses will be the long-term value driver for Baidu."

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.