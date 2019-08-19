Disney+ is set to launch on all the major streaming platforms except Amazon

Disney confirmed Monday that its much-anticipated Disney+ will launch on almost every major streaming platform.

The service, set to launch in November, will be available on popular platforms and devices such as Apple TV and iOS, Google Chromecast, Android, Android TV, Sony PlayStation 4, Roku and Microsoft's Xbox One. Users will be available to subscribe to Disney+ directly or via in-app purchases.

Notably absent from the list is Amazon's Fire TV, but it's possible that it could be added later. Disney expects to add additional distributors to the service before launch.

In an effort to take on rivals with original content such as Netflix, Apple and Amazon, Disney plans to launch its streaming service with content from the Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney brands. It's also expected to feature "re-imagined" content from popular Fox titles such as "Home Alone," "Night at the Museum," "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid."

The service is set to roll out in the U.S. on Nov. 12 for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Disney+ will become available in Canada and the Netherlands on the same day, with Australia and New Zealand getting the service a week later.

In Canada, Disney+ subscribers will pay CA$8.99 per month or CA$89.99 annually. The service will cost 6.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros per year in the Netherlands. Starting Nov. 19, Disney+ will cost AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99 per year in Australia and NZ$9.99 per month or NZ$99.99 annually in New Zealand.

Disney+ will be available in "most major global markets" within the first two years of its launch, the company said in a press release.

Earlier this month, CEO Bob Iger announced that U.S. customers will be able to get Disney+, ESPN+ and an ad-supported Hulu subscription for $15 per month. The bundle will launch alongside Disney+ on Nov. 12.