Goldman says buy dividend stocks amid diving yields

In a falling rate environment, Goldman Sachs is advising clients to buy high-dividend payers, which it says are trading at their cheapest levels in nearly 40 years relative to stocks with low yields.

"With the 10-year Treasury yield at just 1.5% and the Fed likely to cut two more times this year, investors should look for opportunities in dividend stocks," Goldman chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin said in a note Friday.

Investors have piled into safe-haven Treasurys recently, pushing bond yields to their historic lows last week as stocks sold off. If the market remains shaky in the face of a slowing global economy and the intensified trade war, investors may look to stocks with more steady dividend income, according to Goldman.