Goldman says buy dividend stocks amid diving yields

The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs of nearly 200 major U.S. corporations, gave a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."Marketsread more
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recessionUS Marketsread more
J.P. Morgan estimates the average annual tariff cost per household will be $1,000 with the new round of Trump's tariffs.Marketsread more
Since its IPO 15 years ago, Google has become more and more powerful. Today, that power is being highly scrutinized.Technologyread more
Sequoia's Michael Moritz says that direct listings worked for Spotify and Slack and will become more common for companies with "courage and intelligence."Technologyread more
Shares of embattled utility PG&E plummeted after a judge ruled that a jury can decided whether it should pay up to $18 billion in damages.Marketsread more
The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.Technologyread more
The New York City police officer who used a chokehold on Eric Garner in an encounter that ended with Garner's death has been fired, New York City Police Commissioner James...Politicsread more
The president said the Fed has been hampered by a "horrendous lack of vision" and said it should institute 100 basis points worth of reductions in its benchmark rate.Marketsread more
"I think if yields roll over and start slipping, we may see renewed pressure on stocks," UBS' Art Cashin says.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
In a falling rate environment, Goldman Sachs is advising clients to buy high-dividend payers, which it says are trading at their cheapest levels in nearly 40 years relative to stocks with low yields.
"With the 10-year Treasury yield at just 1.5% and the Fed likely to cut two more times this year, investors should look for opportunities in dividend stocks," Goldman chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin said in a note Friday.
Investors have piled into safe-haven Treasurys recently, pushing bond yields to their historic lows last week as stocks sold off. If the market remains shaky in the face of a slowing global economy and the intensified trade war, investors may look to stocks with more steady dividend income, according to Goldman.
The market is pricing in "an overly pessimistic" level of dividend payouts with the swap-market prices implying merely 0.7% growth over the next decade, Kostin pointed out. Additionally, the valuation gap between high- and low-dividend-yield stocks is close to the widest it has been in the last 40 years, the strategist said.
However, the reality is that U.S. companies are increasing dividends steadily with the S&P 500 dividends rising by 9% in the first and second quarters this year, he said. Goldman predicted the S&P 500 annualized dividend growth to be 3.5% during the next decade.
Goldman screened stocks with strong dividend growth and high dividend yields, based on their dividend estimates and payout ratios. The average stock in its basket has a dividend yield of 3.8% versus 2.1% for the typical S&P 500 stock.
AT&T, Kohl's and data storage company Seagate Technology all have a dividend yield of about 6% and make the Goldman list of about 50 stocks. Food processing company Archer-Daniels Midland, Citizens Financials and real estate company Simon Property Group are also among those big dividend growers.