The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Tech

More than 1,000 Google employees implore leaders to stop working with U.S. border and immigration agencies

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • More than 1,000 Google employees sign a petition asking Google not to work with the U.S. Border Patrol, which includes a potential new contract.
  • The U.S. government, in partnership with Customs and Border Protection, is readying a new cloud contract to support a strategy it calls "Cloud Smart."
  • Google, along with Amazon, Microsoft, IBM and Oracle, provide existing services to CBP, according to the agency website.
Jillian D'Onfro | CNBC

More than 1,000 Google employees have signed a petition as of Monday asking company leaders to declare they won't work with U.S. immigration and border control agencies, citing mistreatment of asylum seekers and refugees.

The petition calls for Google to withdraw any existing and potential infrastructure, funding or engineering resources for Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

"Google's AI Principles state that Google will not build technologies whose purpose contravenes widely accepted principles of international law and human rights, " the petition reads. "By any interpretation, CBP and ICE are in grave violation of international human rights law."

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The petition, which appeared Thursday, is the latest example of pushback from increasingly vocal employees against Google leaders, who have struggled to balance a values-based culture with lucrative business deals. It comes one year after employee protests caused the company to drop plans for a government contract for a project named Maven, which uses artificial intelligence to identify video images and could be used to improve the targeting of drone strikes. Months later, Google dropped out of the running for the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud bid, citing a conflict with its AI values.

Google, along with Amazon, Microsoft, IBM and Oracle, already provide existing cloud infrastructure to CBP, according to a website posting by the agency. The U.S. government states that it is readying a new, long-term cloud contract for a strategy called Cloud Smart, which aims to modernize its legacy systems starting in 2020. This includes IT infrastructure to "streamline CBP work," according to the posting.

The petition argues that the agencies are responsible for mistreating asylum seekers, separating children from parents and illegally detaining refugees. It also points to 2017 when Google co-founder and Alphabet president Sergey Brin joined protesters in opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration order.

"In working with CBP, ICE, or ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement), Google would be trading its integrity for a bit of profit, and joining a shameful lineage," the petition says. "In January of 2017, thousands of Googlers, including our executives, joined together to protest the Trump administration's Muslim Ban. This was the right thing to do and we are proud to work at a place that reflects these values."

