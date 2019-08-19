Google's acquisitions are in the spotlight 15 years after it went public

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.Retailread more
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.Technologyread more
Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.Marketsread more
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battleThe Fedread more
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...Personal Financeread more
Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.Health and Scienceread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
When Google debuted on Wall Street on Aug. 19, 2004, the public market was still scratching its head at what the company could do, let alone what a search engine was.
Fast forward 15 years — and more than 200 acquisitions later — Google has become a verb and part of many people's daily lives. But some politicians and regulators are now trying to stem that power by forcing it to unwind some of those acquisitions.
Last month, the Department of Justice announced a broad antitrust review of big-cap technology companies. In the months prior, Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed a plan that included divesting Google's acquisitions of Nest, Waze and DoubleClick. In fact, Warren mentions the term "Google" 16 times in her proposal.
"Google has snapped up the mapping company Waze and the ad company DoubleClick," Warren wrote. "Unwinding these mergers will promote healthy competition in the market — which will put pressure on big tech companies to be more responsive to user concerns, including about privacy."
Here's a rundown of the biggest and most successful buys Google has made since its IPO.
DoubleClick: The most obvious target for antitrust concerns is DoubleClick, which Google bought in 2007 for $3.1 billion. It provides a lot of the technology behind its core advertising business, which constitutes 80% to 90% of Alphabet's total revenue — nearly $100 billion a year.
Waze: Google bought Israeli start-up Waze in 2013 for $1.1 billion, which has brought social traffic data that has helped Google Maps predict travel times and routes. Today, it has over 100 million monthly active users. Some argue that by owning both Waze and Google Maps, the company has too much control over mapping data
Nest: Google bought smart home company Nest for $3.2 billion in 2014. Since then, it has turned what was a smart thermostat product into Google's home devices brand, which includes smart thermostats, smart lights and smart speakers. Earlier this year, watchdogs notified the Federal Trade Commission of data privacy concerns.
YouTube: Google paid $1.65 billion for the video-sharing site in 2006. At the time, it had fewer than 100 employees. While it's grown to become Google's second-largest revenue contributor, with estimated revenues of $15 billion a year, it still has too few employees to deal major issues it faces, according to lawmakers. Both sides of the aisle have increasingly vocalized their concern that the video platform has grown too big to properly control the spread of violent content and misinformation.
Android. Another successful buy was Android, which Google picked up in 2005 for $50 million. Open-sourcing Android helped allowed Google's operating system to live on a variety of mobile devices from mobile carriers around the world, accounting for 85% of the smartphone market share, according to research firm IDC. Along the way, many Android resellers also picked up related Google mobile services like search and Gmail — and the mobile advertising revenue that goes with them.
As for acquisitions that didn't work out so well, analysts have pointed to Slide, a social app developer that Google shut down two years after buying it for $182 million.
The grayer areas include Motorola, which at first seemed like a bust — Google paid $12.5 billion in 2011 and sold it for $3 billion two years later. But, it did give Google some useful patents to compete against Apple in the smartphone wars.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.