PG&E plunges on fears the embattled utility could face $18 billion in damages

A charred vehicle was left in the middle of Honey Run Road as the Camp Fire continues with zero containment in Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Shares of embattled utility PG&E plummeted Monday after a judge ruled that a jury can decided whether the company should pay up to $18 billion in damages to wildfire victims.

The California supplier of gas and electricity fell to $10.05 — about 30% — on the week's first day of trading before paring one-day losses to about 25%. The plunge represented its worst day on Wall Street since PG&E first announced plans to file for bankruptcy in January.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali on Friday said that a court trial can decide if PG&E is responsible for the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,600 buildings.

That fire, the second most destructive in the state's history, preceded the 2018 Camp Fire, which became California's worst. PG&E is also facing responsibility for that blaze.