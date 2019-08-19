PG&E plunges on fears the embattled utility could face $18 billion in damages

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Retailread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more
Markets

PG&E plunges on fears the embattled utility could face $18 billion in damages

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • The California supplier of gas and electricity fell to $10.05 — about 30% — on the week's first day of trading before paring one-day losses to about 25%.
  • U.S. Judge Dennis Montali finds that a jury can decide if PG&E is responsible for the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which killed 22 and destroyed more than 5,000 buildings.
  • That fire, the second most destructive in the state's history, preceded the 2018 Camp Fire, which became California's worst.
A charred vehicle was left in the middle of Honey Run Road as the Camp Fire continues with zero containment in Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

Shares of embattled utility PG&E plummeted Monday after a judge ruled that a jury can decided whether the company should pay up to $18 billion in damages to wildfire victims.

The California supplier of gas and electricity fell to $10.05 — about 30% — on the week's first day of trading before paring one-day losses to about 25%. The plunge represented its worst day on Wall Street since PG&E first announced plans to file for bankruptcy in January.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali on Friday said that a court trial can decide if PG&E is responsible for the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,600 buildings.

That fire, the second most destructive in the state's history, preceded the 2018 Camp Fire, which became California's worst. PG&E is also facing responsibility for that blaze.

VIDEO9:4609:46
The $5 trillion global insurance industry's natural disaster problem
Weather & Natural Disasters

"Regardless of the next legal steps, Cal Fire has already determined that the cause of the 2017 Tubbs Fire was not related to PG&E equipment," PG&E said in an emailed statement. "PG&E has made significant progress in further refining a viable, fair, and comprehensive plan of reorganization that will compensate wildfire victims, protect customer rates, and put PG&E on a path to be the energy company our customers need and deserve."

Still, Montali's decision was enough to spark investor concerns across Wall Street, with analysts like Citi's Praful Mehta categorizing the development as "too risky."

"Even though Calfire had clearly noted that PG&E equipment wasn't involved in starting the Tubbs fire, we think that a jury trial brings a lot of other dynamics in play, especially given PG&E's history of poor safety and operational culture," the analyst wrote Monday, downgrading the stock to a sell rating.

The decision marks a critical development for PG&E, which earlier this year was thought to be absolved of responsibility for the Tubbs Fire when California investigators concluded that the blaze was the result of a private electrical system. The company did, however, manage to retain control of its multibillion-dollar bankruptcy plan, a win for the company in the face of growing investor angst.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 in January, facing up to $30 billion in potential wildfire liabilities.

"This risk of a significant liability for Tubbs is now very real and adds a lot of uncertainty to the PCG story," Mehta added. The analyst believes the company is worth $4 per share, less than half its current value.