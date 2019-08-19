Porsche to stream Apple Music into all-new Taycan EV

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
Porsche and Apple believe music streaming is the next advancement for in-car entertainment. The luxury automaker and tech giant are teaming up to allow drivers of the all-new, all-electric Porsche Taycan to stream Apple Music directly into the car.
Klaus Zellmer, President and Chief Executive Officer Porsche Cars North America said bringing Apple Music streaming into the Taycan is the type of advancement in the automaker has been targeting. "It's about innovation. It's about design. It's about brand values that we share. And that's why we were really excited when the project started," Zellmer told automotive and tech reporters at a gathering In Atlanta at Porsche's U.S. headquarters.
The Taycan, which will be revealed in early September is the German automaker's most important new model in years. Since announcing in 2015 that it plans to sell an all-electric car, Porsche executives have repeatedly stressed the Taycan will have the performance, styling and technology to fit in with the automaker's rich legacy.
Teaming up with Apple shows the automaker wants to tap into the tech giant's formidable presence with in-car infotainment systems.
Apple is already a major player in the competitive in-car infotainment system industry wih Apple CarPlay. Unlike Apple CarPlay, which uses an iPhone plugged into the car to deliver music, navigation, e-mail, text messages or other information, the Taycan streams Apple Music directly and does not require an iphone to be plugged into the car. The Taycan will also feature Apple CarPlay capability.
"We didn't leave that out because we still feel it's a valuable addition to our overall portfolio" said Lars Buchwald, director of sales, marketing and operations for Porsche Connect. "Obviously, with Apple CarPlay, especially with a wireless phone you can access your mail your messages you can do phone calls, etc.."
As part of Taycan tech package, those who buy the all-new all electric sports car will also receive three years of in-car internet data that will also include roaming.
Porsche has not yet set a base price for the Taycan. The first all-electric Porsche is scheduled to be delivered by the end to this year.
