The CEOs of nearly 200 companies just said shareholder value is no longer their main objective

Shareholder value is no longer the main focus of some of America's top business leaders.
The Business Roundtable, a group of chief executive officers from major U.S. corporations, issued a statement Monday with a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."
The re-imagined idea of a corporation drops the age-old notion that corporations function first and foremost to serve their shareholders and maximize profits. Rather, investing in employees, delivering value to customers, dealing ethically with suppliers and supporting outside communities are now at the forefront of American business goals, according to the statement.
"While each of our individual companies serves its own corporate purpose, we share a fundamental commitment to all of our stakeholders," said the statement, which signed by 181 CEOs. "We commit to deliver value to all of them, for the future success of our companies, our communities and our country."
"The American dream is alive, but fraying," said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and chairman of Business Roundtable, in a press release.
Along with Dimon, the statement also received signatures from chiefs Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Brian Moynihan, Dennis A. Muilenburg, Mary Barra and many more.
"Major employers are investing in their workers and communities because they know it is the only way to be successful over the long term. These modernized principles reflect the business community's unwavering commitment to continue to push for an economy that serves all Americans," said Dimon.
Here is the full Business Roundtable statement.
Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation
Americans deserve an economy that allows each person to succeed through hard work and creativity and to lead a life of meaning and dignity. We believe the free-market system is the best means of generating good jobs, a strong and sustainable economy, innovation, a healthy environment and economic opportunity for all.
Businesses play a vital role in the economy by creating jobs, fostering innovation and providing essential goods and services. Businesses make and sell consumer products; manufacture equipment and vehicles; support the national defense; grow and produce food; provide health care; generate and deliver energy; and offer financial, communications and other services that underpin economic growth.
While each of our individual companies serves its own corporate purpose, we share a fundamental commitment to all of our stakeholders. We commit to:
Each of our stakeholders is essential. We commit to deliver value to all of them, for the future success of our companies, our communities and our country.