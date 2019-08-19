The CEOs of nearly 200 companies just said shareholder value is no longer their main objective

Skip Navigation
Dow rises 230 points as Wall Street continues rebound from August...

Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recession

Here's what new tariffs will cost the average American household

J.P. Morgan estimates the average annual tariff cost per household will be $1,000 with the new round of Trump's tariffs.

JP Morgan: Don't buy the dip until September

J.P. Morgan says investors should remain guarded for the rest of August and wait until next month before buying stocks again.

Alarm in Texas as 23 towns hit by 'coordinated' ransomware attack

The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.

Home Depot is building up a big rally, says top technician

Wild market swings claimed plenty of victims last week, but Cornerstone Macro's Carter Worth says Home Depot is poised for a big breakout.

GE stock issues more detailed response to fraud investigator

The conglomerate's head of investor relations released a more detailed statement about accounting practices under fire from Harry Markopolos.

'Everything seems like a trap' — Cramer warns about mixed market...

Investors should be careful not to buy or sell stocks based on last week's brief inversion of the yield curve in the bond market, CNBC's Jim Cramer warns.

Goldman says buy dividend stocks amid diving yields

Goldman notes that high-dividend payers are trading at their largest valuation discount in nearly 40 years.

Amazon is passing along costs of a new digital tax to French...

Amazon is raising seller fees for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in France because of a new digital tax passed by the French government.

US grants Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. will extend a reprieve given to Huawei that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies.

It takes more than a strong American consumer to be a successful...

Amid the headlines of stores closures and retail bankruptcies, it can be tough to accept that the U.S. consumer is doing just fine.

The CEOs of nearly 200 companies just said shareholder value is no longer their main objective

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • The Business Roundtable, a group of chief executive officers of nearly 200 major U.S. corporations, issued a statement Monday with a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."
  • The re-imagined idea of a corporation drops the age-old notion that corporations function first and foremost to serve their shareholders and maximize profits.
  • Investing in employees, delivering value to customers, dealing ethically with suppliers and supporting outside communities are now at the forefront of American business goals.
Jamie Dimon, CEO, JP Morgan Chase, speaking at the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit, December 6, 2018.
Janhvi Bhojwani | CNBC

Shareholder value is no longer the main focus of some of America's top business leaders.

The Business Roundtable, a group of chief executive officers from major U.S. corporations, issued a statement Monday with a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."

The re-imagined idea of a corporation drops the age-old notion that corporations function first and foremost to serve their shareholders and maximize profits. Rather, investing in employees, delivering value to customers, dealing ethically with suppliers and supporting outside communities are now at the forefront of American business goals, according to the statement.

"While each of our individual companies serves its own corporate purpose, we share a fundamental commitment to all of our stakeholders," said the statement, which signed by 181 CEOs. "We commit to deliver value to all of them, for the future success of our companies, our communities and our country."

"The American dream is alive, but fraying," said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and chairman of Business Roundtable, in a press release.

Along with Dimon, the statement also received signatures from chiefs Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Brian Moynihan, Dennis A. Muilenburg, Mary Barra and many more.

"Major employers are investing in their workers and communities because they know it is the only way to be successful over the long term. These modernized principles reflect the business community's unwavering commitment to continue to push for an economy that serves all Americans," said Dimon.

Here is the full Business Roundtable statement.

Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation

Americans deserve an economy that allows each person to succeed through hard work and creativity and to lead a life of meaning and dignity. We believe the free-market system is the best means of generating good jobs, a strong and sustainable economy, innovation, a healthy environment and economic opportunity for all.

Businesses play a vital role in the economy by creating jobs, fostering innovation and providing essential goods and services. Businesses make and sell consumer products; manufacture equipment and vehicles; support the national defense; grow and produce food; provide health care; generate and deliver energy; and offer financial, communications and other services that underpin economic growth.

While each of our individual companies serves its own corporate purpose, we share a fundamental commitment to all of our stakeholders. We commit to:

  • Delivering value to our customers. We will further the tradition of American companies leading the way in meeting or exceeding customer expectations.
  • Investing in our employees. This starts with compensating them fairly and providing important benefits. It also includes supporting them through training and education that help develop new skills for a rapidly changing world. We foster diversity and inclusion, dignity and respect.
  • Dealing fairly and ethically with our suppliers. We are dedicated to serving as good partners to the other companies, large and small, that help us meet our missions.
  • Supporting the communities in which we work. We respect the people in our communities and protect the environment by embracing sustainable practices across our businesses.
  • Generating long-term value for shareholders, who provide the capital that allows companies to invest, grow and innovate. We are committed to transparency and effective engagement with shareholders.

Each of our stakeholders is essential. We commit to deliver value to all of them, for the future success of our companies, our communities and our country.