Casino billionaire Tilman Fertitta: The consumer can't keep saving the US economy for much longer

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Retailread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more
Markets

Casino billionaire Tilman Fertitta: The consumer can't keep saving the US economy for much longer

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Key Points
  • Billionaire Tilman Fertitta told CNBC on Monday that he is doing things in a "very conservative way" amid fears of a global downturn.
  • "I think most of corporate America is doing things in a conservative way," said Fertitta, a restaurant, hotel and casino magnate who also owns the NBA's Houston Rockets.
VIDEO4:2004:20
Some consumer spending may be slowing, but a recession isn't inevitable: Landry's CEO Tilman Fertitta
Power Lunch

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta told CNBC on Monday that he is doing things in a "very conservative way" when it comes to business due to fears of a global downturn.

"I think most of corporate America is doing things in a conservative way," Fertitta, a restaurant, hotel and casino magnate who also owns the NBA's Houston Rockets, said on "Power Lunch. " 

In response to growing concerns over a potential recession Fertitta said, "We've had a great 11-year run here and history always repeats itself and we are going to get [a recession]."

While retail sales are up and consumers are spending money, Fertitta said, "It's not as robust as it was."

According to data released last week, the U.S. consumer sentiment index fell to 92.1 in August, which is the lowest indicator readout in 2019. Economists polled by Refinitiv predicted that the preliminary read on August consumer sentiment would reach 97, down from 98.4 in July.

"Remember, everybody fills their tanks. You can only buy so many new cars. You can only buy so many new TVs. You can only lose so much in a casino. So, at some point, the consumer is full. They used up their credit. I think we're getting to the end," said Fertitta, also host of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer. "

Despite President Donald Trump's dismissal Sunday of recession fears, Fertitta addressed current global economic issues and their possible impact on the U.S. "There is a global issue right now. Every single city and person that I've talked to [in Europe] said [their] business are down around 20% this year."

"If there becomes a whole global economy problem, which is happening right now, it will totally affect the United States and bring it down because of all our exports," he added.

The owner of restaurants and casinos reiterated: "If you go take a big leap out there, that paddle's going to get you behind right now because there is a recession coming. It might not come until 2021, 2022 or 2023 but there is one coming. History always repeats itself."