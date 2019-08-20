Asia stocks edge higher as investors await RBA minutes

Stocks in Asia edged higher Tuesday morning as investors await the release of minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's July meeting. The People's Bank of China is also set to publish its new loan prime rates under a new mechanism.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.21% in early trade, while the Topix index added 0.31%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.39% as most of the sectors traded higher. Over in South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.12%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.04% higher.

Meanwhile, investors await the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's July meeting minutes on Tuesday for more clues on where the central bank could move next on interest rates.