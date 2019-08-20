Cramer calls Estee Lauder the 'stock market equivalent of the Patriots'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Retailread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Cramer calls Estee Lauder the 'stock market equivalent of the Patriots'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • Estee Lauder CEO Fabrizio Freda is "the Bill Belichick of cosmetics. He gets the job done. He does his assignment," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "Estee Lauder's the stock market equivalent of the Patriots," the "Mad Money" host says.
  • He explains "how a company that sells the ultimate in discretionary goods can thrive in an environment that everybody else is whining about."
VIDEO2:3102:31
Estee Lauder the stock market equivalent of the Patriots, says Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday compared a cosmetics company to one of the country's most dominant sports franchises.

The "Mad Money " host likened Estee Lauder CEO Fabrizio Freda to Bill Belichick, who has led the New England Patriots to six NFL Super Bowl titles in less than two decades.

"He's the Bill Belichick of cosmetics. He gets the job done. He does his assignment," Cramer said. "Estee Lauder's the stock market equivalent of the Patriots."

Those comments come after the makeup, fragrance and hair care products maker posted strong quarter results on Monday. Estee Lauder's share price has surged more than 15% since Wednesday's close last week. The stock traded at an all-time high of $206 on Tuesday.

As investor fears about the bond market ease and many "assume we're right back in boom town," portfolio managers rotated money back out of the slowdown stocks to cyclical names during Tuesday's session, Cramer said. He pointed to the more than 4% drop in spice company McCormick and TJ Maxx-parent TJX's slight dip.

"I think it's crazy to switch back and forth between the slowdown stocks and their more cyclical compatriots — that's something only hedge funds can get away with," Cramer said. "You're better off not trying to game these rotations. Find the stocks of high quality companies where management has figured out the competitive landscape and knows how to take risks rather than becoming outmoded."

Estee Lauder is a slow down stock, but Freda had tunnel vision to shift distribution focus from the malls and department stores to online and Ulta Beauty, one of the company's top channels, Cramer said. Sales in its skincare business grew more than 15% in the June quarter, according to FactSet. The company projects full-year sales to grow as much as 8%, above analyst expectations of less than 7%.

Because of the company's new channels, Cramer said Estee Lauder wasn't beholden to the woes that Macy's saw in its last quarter. The company also could've said that protests in Hong Kong affected sales, he added.

"But Freda didn't go there — he doesn't do that, he doesn't make excuses. He saw the problems coming and avoided them. His team just recognized buying patterns and used them to figure out where the company was most likely to be challenged," Cramer said. "That's how a company that sells the ultimate in discretionary goods can thrive in an environment that everybody else is whining about."

Estee Lauder has $73.2 billion of market cap.

WATCH: Cramer highlights beauty company Estee Lauder

VIDEO4:3804:38
Cramer calls Estee Lauder the 'stock market equivalent of the Patriots'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com