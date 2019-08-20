Cramer's lightning round: Cronos, Aphria have eclipsed Canopy in the cannabis business

B&G Foods: "People are gunning for these guys. They actually think that they can't even cover the dividend. I have to tell you I am very concerned. I think this stock used to be great stock ... but it's not working and therefore I say be careful."

Eidos Therapeutics: "That is so speculative. It's very speculative. ... [If] you asked me what worries me about the market, it's not just tariffs ... these biotech companies that keep hitting highs that I know aren't making money and need to raise money, or if they don't need to raise money they don't have any chance of making money anytime in the near future."

Select Medical Holdings: "I kind of like that company. I think that that rehab business is — that is an undervalued situation. I like it very much."

Medpace: "I need to do homework."

Okta: "This is a company that's been one of the greatest companies of all time. ... I think Okta's real good, it's too hot right now. Let it come in a little."

Canopy Growth: "That was a terrible quarter. It was a terrible quarter, they still have a lot of money. I think they'll be fine, but Cronos has now eclipsed them in my mind as has Aphria ... because that quarter was just, wow."