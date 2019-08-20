Cramer's lightning round: Cronos, Aphria have eclipsed Canopy in the cannabis business

Skip Navigation
Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Cronos, Aphria have eclipsed Canopy in the cannabis business

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

B&G Foods: "People are gunning for these guys. They actually think that they can't even cover the dividend. I have to tell you I am very concerned. I think this stock used to be great stock ... but it's not working and therefore I say be careful."

Eidos Therapeutics: "That is so speculative. It's very speculative. ... [If] you asked me what worries me about the market, it's not just tariffs ... these biotech companies that keep hitting highs that I know aren't making money and need to raise money, or if they don't need to raise money they don't have any chance of making money anytime in the near future."

Select Medical Holdings: "I kind of like that company. I think that that rehab business is — that is an undervalued situation. I like it very much."

Medpace: "I need to do homework."

Okta: "This is a company that's been one of the greatest companies of all time. ... I think Okta's real good, it's too hot right now. Let it come in a little."

Canopy Growth: "That was a terrible quarter. It was a terrible quarter, they still have a lot of money. I think they'll be fine, but Cronos has now eclipsed them in my mind as has Aphria ... because that quarter was just, wow."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

Cramer's lightning round: Cronos, Aphria have eclipsed Canopy in the cannabis business
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

