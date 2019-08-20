Trump blasts Scaramucci and tweets video of his former aide praising him

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.
Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.
Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...
Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.
U.S. President Donald Trump once again lashed out at Anthony Scaramucci, claiming that "nobody ever heard of" the former White House communications director "until he met me."
"Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me. He only lasted 11 days!" Trump wrote in a nighttime Twitter post.
Trump and Scaramucci — who was fired in 2017 after serving less than two weeks as communications director — have publicly fallen out recently.
In various news media interviews, Scaramucci suggested the Republican Party should push Trump off the 2020 presidential ticket. The president, in return, took to Twitter to discredit Scaramucci — who is founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital and a GOP donor.
"The tenor of the President's abusive tweets further reinforces my position that he is unfit for office," Scaramucci told CNBC in an email on Tuesday.
In an opinion piece in The Washington Post a day earlier, Scaramucci wrote that he was wrong to support Trump before.
"I can no longer in good conscience support the president's reelection," he added.