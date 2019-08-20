Trump blasts Scaramucci and tweets video of his former aide praising him

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Trump blasts Scaramucci and tweets video of his former aide praising him

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • In a Monday night Twitter post, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that "nobody ever heard of" Anthony Scaramucci "until he met me."
  • Trump and his former White House communications director have publicly fallen out.
President Donald Trump on August 9, 2019.
Leah Millis | Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump once again lashed out at Anthony Scaramucci, claiming that "nobody ever heard of" the former White House communications director "until he met me."

"Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me. He only lasted 11 days!" Trump wrote in a nighttime Twitter post.

Trump and Scaramucci — who was fired in 2017 after serving less than two weeks as communications director — have publicly fallen out recently.

In various news media interviews, Scaramucci suggested the Republican Party should push Trump off the 2020 presidential ticket. The president, in return, took to Twitter to discredit Scaramucci — who is founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital and a GOP donor.

"The tenor of the President's abusive tweets further reinforces my position that he is unfit for office," Scaramucci told CNBC in an email on Tuesday.

In an opinion piece in The Washington Post a day earlier, Scaramucci wrote that he was wrong to support Trump before.

"I can no longer in good conscience support the president's reelection," he added.