Kyle Bass says US interest rates will follow the rest of the world to zero — 'This is insane'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Victoria's Secret drags down parent company L Brands...

The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.

Retailread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more
Markets

Kyle Bass says US interest rates will follow the rest of the world to zero — 'This is insane'

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • "We're the only country that has an integer in front of our bond yields," Bass says. "All the money is going to come here."
  • Bass' comments come as several central banks around the world have implemented stimulative policies to the point where around $15 trillion of global debt trades with a negative rate.
VIDEO5:0305:03
Why this fund manager says a China trade deal is long way off
Squawk on the Street

Central banks are just getting started with monetary easing, hedge fund manager Kyle Bass said, predicting U.S. interest rates will keep falling and follow global interest rates all the way down to zero.

"We're the only country that has an integer in front of our bond yields. We have 90% of the world's investment-grade debt. We actually have rule of law and we have a decent economy. All the money is going to come here," Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, told CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday.

Bass' comments come as several central banks around the world have implemented stimulative policies to the point where around $15 trillion of global debt trades with a negative rate. Germany and France's respective 10-year yields are in negative territory along with Japan's benchmark rate. China has also implemented stimulative measures to mitigate slowing economic growth.

"This is insane. The Japanese are going to keep going. The Chinese print money like it's a national pastime today. Europe is going to restart QE," Bass said. "QE" refers to quantitative easing, a monetary stimulus tool used by central banks.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points last month, citing "global developments" and "muted inflation." Market expectations for lower rates in September are also at 100%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

VIDEO2:4402:44
Cramer: Fed may find difficulty in rationalizing another rate cut
Squawk Box

Bass noted U.S. rates will fall to zero as politicians disregard budget deficits while economic activity in Europe and China slows. However, these measures could have dire consequences.

"The unintended consequences of central bank printing are that it makes the rich even richer, it makes the middle class stay where they are and it makes the poor stay poor," Bass said.

Central banks are implementing easier monetary policies around the globe while China and the U.S. are engaged in a trade war. The two countries have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of their goods, sparking uncertainty over future profit and economic growth.

China and the U.S. agreed to restart trade talks in late June but President Donald Trump tweeted Aug. 1 that the U.S. will impose tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese exports. The administration later delayed some of those tariffs until December.

Regardless, Bass does not think a deal is anywhere in sight. "I think Trump's political calculus is to keep talking. If he does a deal, it will be too easy and he'll get attacked from the right. If he does a deal that's too difficult, they won't sign it."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.