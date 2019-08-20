Neighbor is out to disrupt self-storage: It's like Airbnb for your stuff

Got extra stuff? Got extra space? A new company is ready to make a match. Neighbor, based in Salt Lake City, connects homeowners online with people who need storage space. Its CEO says the barely 2-year-old company is already seeing 500% annual growth.

"Currently there are more storage facilities in the U.S. than there are Starbucks, McDonald's, WalMarts, Home Depots, Dominos pizzas, Dunkin' Donuts and Costco's combined. So it's just this massive industry that we are trying to disrupt," said Joseph Woodbury, co-founder and CEO of Neighbor.

The premise is pretty simple, much like Airbnb, just with stuff instead of people. Homeowners can advertise space and set their own prices, although the website offers guidelines. Listings are now in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and it is also going international.

"It's not just garages and basements and driveways," said Woodbury. "We'll have people put up barns, their old barn, and they'll store classic cars in their barn. We have people put up even small spaces in university towns. People put up a closet, and students will come store two or three boxes in their closet."

The company did not disclose revenue. Last year, it raised $2.5 million and is currently in the midst of another funding round.

David and Bernice Cohen have a large family home in Atlanta and came upon Neighbor by chance.

"It was during the Super Bowl, and we looked at Airbnb but decided no, that would be too invasive," said David Cohen. "But we found Neighbor.com, where we could just rent out a little bit of our space that we weren't even using and get a little extra money, so why not?"