Sony is buying 'Spider-Man' and 'Ratchet & Clank' developer Insomniac Games

Marvel Spider-Man signage is seen at the Sony Corp. PlayStation booth during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Sony's gaming division announced late Monday that it will buy U.S. video game developer Insomniac Games.

The acquisition follows a more than 20-year relationship between the two companies on a host of popular games exclusive to Sony's PlayStation console, including "Spider-Man," "Rachet & Clank" and "Resistance."

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) said the company would be run by current management and SIE's video game development arm in San Mateo, California, once the deal closes. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We have enjoyed a strong collaborative partnership with the studio for many years, and are thrilled to officially welcome them to the Worldwide Studios family," Shawn Layden, chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios (WWS), said in a statement Monday.

"The addition of Insomniac Games to SIE WWS reiterates our commitment to developing world class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform."

The deal could be an important one for Sony, as the gaming giant looks to build on its success with exclusive titles to rival Microsoft's Xbox console, and as the PlayStation 4 approaches the end of its life cycle.