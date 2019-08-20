Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cree, Urban Outfitters

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.
Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.
Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...
Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of the lighting and LED company Cree fell as much as 7% in after-hours trading after the company's outlook fell far below expectations. The company said it expects an adjusted first-quarter loss per share between 3 cents and 7 cents on revenue between $237 million and $243 million. Analysts had forecast adjusted earnings of 15 cents a share on $251 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. That news outweighed better than expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Urban Outfitters initially jumped 4% after reporting second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, before reversing to trade almost 2% lower as revenue came up short. The retail company reported earnings per share of 61 cents on revenue of $962 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 58 cents on revenue of $980.6 million, according to Refinitiv.
CEO Richard Hayne told analysts on a conference call, "This year's second quarter will not be remembered as one of Urban's finest. We produced sales and margins below our expectations."
"This resulted in higher year-over-year markdowns and lower margins. Lower store traffic accentuated negative store comp performance and weighed on overall results," he said.
The stock has been volatile during late trading and was last seen about 1% higher.
Shares of the home construction company Toll Brothers dropped more than 1% after the company said its quarterly profit fell 24%. The company reported that its net income for the fourth quarter fell to $146.3 million, or $1.00 per share, from $193.3 million, or $1.26 a share, a year ago. Douglas Yearley, Jr., Toll Brothers' chairman and chief executive officer, cited a decline in contracts during the third quarter.