Trump renews call for Russia to join G7 group

US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump renewed calls Tuesday of re-admitting Russia to the G7 ahead of the global group of industrialized nations' summit in Biarritz, France this weekend.

The group once known as the G8, included the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Russia—but was cut down to the G7 in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"I've gone to numerous G7 meetings and I guess President Obama because Putin outsmarted him, President Obama thought it wasn't a good thing to have Russia in so he wanted Russia out. I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in and it should be the G8," Trump said, referencing the U.S.-led role in suspending Russia's involvement with the group.

"So I could certainly see it being the G8 again," Trump added, noting that the group frequently discusses issues concerning Russia.

Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine sparked international uproar and triggered a series of sanctions to be placed on Moscow. Shortly after the annexation, a war broke out in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.

The G8 will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France on Aug. 24-26. The group meets annually to discuss issues from world energy policy to international security.

Trump previously said Russia should be reinstated to the group as he departed for last year's summit held in Canada.

"Russia should be in this meeting," Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One for the summit. "They should let Russia come back in, because we should have Russia at the negotiating table."