Investing in the new negative yield world

The bond market has entered a financial twilight zone, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be a smooth way out.

Trump says Europe will give in: 'All we have to do is tax their...

President Donald Trump believes he has quite the bargaining chip with the European Union.

Apple health team faces tensions over differing visions for the...

Some Apple employees have become disillusioned with the group's culture, where some have thrived while others feel sidelined.

Trump renews call for Russia to join G7 group

President Donald Trump renewed calls Tuesday of re-admitting Russia to the G7 ahead of the group's summit in Biarritz, France this weekend.

Biden holds lead while Harris slips: Here are the latest 2020 Dem...

Biden has shown staying power at the top of a jammed Democratic field even as polling numbers for Sanders, Warren and Harris wax and wane.

FDIC approves tweak of Volcker Rule, easing trading regulations...

The FDIC on Tuesday votes to approve a five-agency revision of the post-crisis regulation known as the Volcker Rule.

A 'recession dashboard' from Credit Suisse indicates recession is...

The yield curve is the only economic indicator pointing to a recession, according to Credit Suisse.

Domino's CEO says the US consumer is 'really strong'

Amid fears of a recession, Domino's Pizza CEO Ritch Allison said Tuesday that the U.S. consumer is still strong.

Another ex-JP Morgan precious metals trader pleads guilty to...

Another former J.P. Morgan precious metals traders pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal charges of manipulating the precious metals markets.

Dow falls 170 points, snaps 3-day winning streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the first time in four sessions as recession fears lingered.

Earnings wrap: Home Depot and Medtronic jump on earnings, Kohl's...

It was a good day for Home Depot shareholders as the home improvement retailer's stock rose more than 4% on stronger-than-expected earnings.

'A couple of dozen' states are considering an antitrust probe of...

Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general for the antitrust division, said several state attorneys general have spoken to the Justice Department about starting their own...

Politics

Trump renews call for Russia to join G7 group

Amanda Macias@amanda_m_macias
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump renewed calls Tuesday of re-admitting Russia to the G7 ahead of the group's summit in France this weekend.
  • "I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in and it should be the G8," President Donald Trump said Tuesday in the Oval Office.
  • The group once known as the G8 included the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Russia—but was cut down to the G7 in 2014 following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.
US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump renewed calls Tuesday of re-admitting Russia to the G7 ahead of the global group of industrialized nations' summit in Biarritz, France this weekend. 

The group once known as the G8, included the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Russia—but was cut down to the G7 in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"I've gone to numerous G7 meetings and I guess President Obama because Putin outsmarted him, President Obama thought it wasn't a good thing to have Russia in so he wanted Russia out. I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in and it should be the G8," Trump said, referencing the U.S.-led role in suspending Russia's involvement with the group.

"So I could certainly see it being the G8 again," Trump added, noting that the group frequently discusses issues concerning Russia.

Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine sparked international uproar and triggered a series of sanctions to be placed on Moscow. Shortly after the annexation, a war broke out in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.

The G8 will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France on Aug. 24-26. The group meets annually to discuss issues from world energy policy to international security.

Trump previously said Russia should be reinstated to the group as he departed for last year's summit held in Canada.

"Russia should be in this meeting," Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One for the summit. "They should let Russia come back in, because we should have Russia at the negotiating table."