Why does Thailand have so many coups?

Thailand has been home to more military coup d'états in modern history than any other country.

New Mandala, an academic blog on Southeast Asian affairs, found that Thailand has had 13 successful and nine unsuccessful coups in just over a century. The most recent being in 2014.

Many have attributed the country's recent divisive politics to the rise of Thaksin Shinawatra. The telecommunications billionaire became prime minister in 2001 but was toppled by a military coup in 2006.

But some political scientists say the turmoil is about more than just Thaksin. The One Earth Foundation's CoupCast project details multiple factors that increase the risk of a military coup.

There are two key ones: