Danish royal family 'surprised' by Trump's canceled visit

A map detailing the agreed borders between the U.S., Russia, Canada and Greenland (Denmark) in the Artcic Ocean.

President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a trip to Denmark after thwarting his plans to buy Greenland has reportedly left the Danish royal family a little astonished.

Lene Balleby, head of communications for the royal household, told the Associated Press the news was a "surprise" to the palace, which had extended an invitation to Trump to visit Denmark on September 2 and 3.

The U.S. president took to Twitter Tuesday to announce he would no longer go to Denmark next month, but said he looked forward to rescheduling the trip.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," he said.

Greenland is a massive island and autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans. The land mass is considered to be rich with coal, zinc, copper and iron ore.