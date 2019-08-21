Danish royal family 'surprised' by Trump's canceled visit

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a trip to Denmark after thwarting his plans to buy Greenland has reportedly left the Danish royal family a little astonished.
Lene Balleby, head of communications for the royal household, told the Associated Press the news was a "surprise" to the palace, which had extended an invitation to Trump to visit Denmark on September 2 and 3.
The U.S. president took to Twitter Tuesday to announce he would no longer go to Denmark next month, but said he looked forward to rescheduling the trip.
"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," he said.
Greenland is a massive island and autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans. The land mass is considered to be rich with coal, zinc, copper and iron ore.
Frederiksen said Sunday that Greenland was not for sale, slamming the idea that it could be sold to the U.S. as "absurd."
"Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously," she told Greenland's Sermitsiaq newspaper.
NBC News confirmed reports on Sunday that Trump was interested in buying Greenland, after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told " " that the U.S. was "looking at" purchasing the resource-rich territory.
On Monday, Trump tweeted a mocked-up photograph of a giant Trump tower on Greenland soil.
NBC News contributed to this report.