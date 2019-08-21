Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged by 84% this year, space agency says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Target beats second-quarter earnings expectations thanks to an increase in traffic and sales. The retailer also boosts its full-year estimates.Retailread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
Trump said he has "been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time" — and he cautioned that "whether or not we do something now, it's not being done because of recession."Politicsread more
Lowe's also tops rival Home Depot on same-store sales growth in the U.S.Retailread more
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing a possible sale of...World Politicsread more
Dow to open higher; strong retail earnings; Gundlach says Fed lost control; negative-yielding corporate debt soars; and Trump on payroll tax cutMarketsread more
After a rush on refinances, homeowners took a breather last week, despite still seeing the lowest interest rates in about three years.Real Estateread more
Toni Sacconaghi said increased competition abroad is responsible for the weakness in Tesla's sales volume.Investingread more
The growing popularity of cocaine cut with fentanyl — known on the street as a speedball — or combinations of methamphetamine and fentanyl — known as a goofball — are driving...Health and Scienceread more
After Elon Musk touts Tesla solar on Twitter, Walmart sues the electric vehicle and clean energy company over store rooftop panels that ignited.Technologyread more
Brazil's Amazon rainforest experienced an 84% surge in wildfires this year, according to the country's space agency.
The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) used satellites to record the number of wildfires that occurred in several Latin American countries between January 1 and August 20.
INPE's data showed that the number of fires in Brazil rose by 84% from the same period in 2019, with more than 70,000 fires detected in Brazil's Amazon Rainforest so far this year — the highest number since records began in 2013.
Smoke from forest fires caused a daytime blackout in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on Monday, the BBC reported, with strong winds reportedly transporting smoke to the city from fires burning more than 1,700 miles away.
INPE's findings come amid rising concerns over Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policies, with his prioritization of the economy potentially driving focus away from protecting Brazil's rainforests.
Bolsonaro has previously said the rise in wildfires was simply down to "queimada" — the time of year when farmers use fire to clear land — according to Reuters.
The Brazilian leader also faced backlash after he suggested in April that Brazil may open a protected reserve in the Amazon to mining, saying in a televised address the country should "use the riches that God gave us."
Earlier this month, INPE chief Ricardo Galvao told reporters he had been dismissed over data that showed an accelerated rate of deforestation in the Amazon.
Meanwhile, environmental associations in Europe have warned that an EU trade deal with Brazil could lead to further deforestation, as space could be cleared to increase the available areas for cattle farming.
— Reuters and CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.