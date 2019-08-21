'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war with China

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war...

The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

Politicsread more

Blackstone's Byron Wien to Fed: stock market and economy don't...

"If you look at the market over the past week, stocks don't need any help. They are roaring ahead, without the Fed doing anything," says the longtime market strategist.

Marketsread more

Target CEO: US consumer confidence 'remains strong'

Target CEO Brian Cornell still thinks the U.S. consumer is strong and spending. Target's latest quarterly results showed the big-box retailer is benefiting from that.

Retailread more

Dow jumps 300 points, Target and Lowe's surge on strong earnings

Stocks rose on Wednesday as strong quarterly results from retailers such as Target and Lowe's lifted investor sentiment.

US Marketsread more

Trump says the Fed is the 'only problem' with economy

President Trump insists the economy is healthy and says the only thing holding U.S. growth back is the Federal Reserve.

Marketsread more

Donor John Childs has given over $330,000 to GOP groups since...

GOP donor John Childs has donated over $330,000 to Republican fundraising committees since being charged with soliciting prostituion.

Politicsread more

Old Wall Street adage may explain the stock market's comeback

Trading volumes this week are well below recent averages, and that means this comeback may be suspect.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Target, Lowe's,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Tesla slides on news of Walmart suing over solar panel fires

Shares of Tesla slid Wednesday on news of Walmart's lawsuit.

Technologyread more

New Trump rule could allow DHS to detain migrant families...

The rule could defy a 2015 Flores Settlement Agreement court order that says families cannot be held in detention for more than 20 days.

Politicsread more
Politics

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war with China

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared himself "the Chosen One" as he defended his administration's actions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.
  • The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.
  • "Somebody had to do it," the president says, and "I am the Chosen One."
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 18, 2019.
Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared himself "the Chosen One" as he defended his administration's actions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The president's self-aggrandizing remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

"This isn't my trade war, this is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"Somebody had to do it," the president said. He added, while looking to the heavens: "I am the Chosen One."

Trump continued: "Somebody had to do it, so I'm taking on China. I'm taking on China on trade, and you know what? We're winning."

"I was put here by people," the president said. "I was put here by people to do a great job. And that's what I'm doing."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump retweeted a right-wing pundit's flattering, messiah-flavored comments about the president's support in Israel.

"The Jewish people in Israel love him like he's the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God," said that supporter, Wayne Allyn Root.

The Trump administration is gearing up to slap new tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese imports. Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on roughly $250 billion in Chinese goods, and has vowed to apply 10% duties to about all remaining Chinese imports by mid-December.

Some of those tariffs will go into effect Sept. 1, while other were recently delayed until Dec. 15 to avoid harming U.S. consumers during the holiday season.

Beijing has retaliated by taxing about $110 billion in U.S. imports, and more recently by announcing that it would no longer buy U.S. agriculture products.

Trump spoke before traveling to Kentucky, where he was scheduled to speak at a convention for U.S. veterans.

VIDEO1:5001:50
President Trump: The Fed raised rates 'too fast, too furious'
Halftime Report

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.